5 Fab things to do this weekend

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

Girl Asleep Contributed

1. Heart of Gold

Where: The Gympie Civic Centre

When: Various sessions running today and tomorrow

THERE'S still plenty of gold to see at the Civic Centre on Saturday and Sunday as the world's best feel good short film festival delivers its stellar line up in 2016.

The festival has something for everyone with a wide range of diverse sessions.

Don't miss the Girl Asleep feature film screening and screenwriter q and a at 3pm today and the Family Day Sunday session where children can bring their drawings to life during hands-on animation.

**FULL HEART OF GOLD PROGRAM HERE**

SATURDAY

Ethan Shaw competing in the Gympie Muscle Muster. Renee Albrecht

2. The Muscle Muster

When: Saturday, 10am.

Where: James Nash State High School auditorium.

Cost: Adults $20, school children $5, pre-schoolers free.

THIS will be one buffed display of muscle not to miss. Featuring some of the best local and regional body-building talent around, the Gympie Muscle Muster is the platform of more than 20 elite competitors vying to take top prize in more than 15 categories including mens, womens and novice divisions.

The event is open to the public and all proceeds go towards the Cancer Council Queensland.

3. The G Town Shake Down

When: Gates open at 2pm Saturday.

Where: Gympie BMX Club, near One Mile Ovals.

RIDERS will take to the track on Saturday when Cooloola BMX hosts its annual open day. The G-Town Shakedown will have more than 300 riders and their families enjoying a fun day of racing and competition. Classes are held for each age group as well as a retro class, men's and women's open class and a 'twelvies class.'

Paddington will screen on Saturday afternoon. Photo Contributed Contributed

4. Movies in the Park

When: Saturday, 6pm - 9pm.

Where: Jack Spicer Oval, Kandanga.

Cost: Free.

Movie: Paddington Bear.

GRAB a chair or rug and bring a picnic because the Gympie Regional Council's free Movies in the Park is coming to Kandanga on Saturday night.

Families will love watching the antics of Paddington - the young bear who is forced to leave the forests of Peru and live with a family in London.

SUNDAY

YOGA

5. Intro to Mindfulness

When: Sunday8-9.30am.

Where: 76a Mary St.

Cost: $45.

Bookings: 0407 311 914.

ENJOY a feature class with Tammy Williams from Yoga NRG, who has run world class retreats and events across Australia for years.

You can then learn the pillars of mindfulness and how to adopt this into your everyday life.

If you are wanting an inspiring yoga class, led by a professional and highly regarded yoga instructor, where you will walk away with a clear mind and a full heart - this is the class for you.