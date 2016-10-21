5 fab things to do this weekend

SATURDAY:

The Garage Sale Trail is October 22, 2016.

1. Garage Sale Trail

When: Saturday morning

Where: All over the Gympie region

Cost: Whatever you want to spend

THERE are a whopping 47 places in the Gympie region hosting garage sales on Saturday as part of an Australia-wide garage sale initiative, so there's no excuse not to find a bargain.

Run in conjunction with the council, it's all about reducing waste to landfill, inspiring communities and fundraising, so you should feel good as you do your pocket-change spending. For a full list of garage sales in the region visit www.garagesaletrail.com.au and enter the 4570 postcode. Happy bargain hunting!

2. River Junction Gympie Cup

When: Saturday, from 11am.

Where: Gympie Racecourse, Southside.

Cost: $10 entry

IT'S bound to be another glorious afternoon at the Gympie racetrack on Saturday as the finish to the Three Cup Trainers Challenge plays out with all the galloping greats including favourite Fasta than Light.

Gates open at the Gympie Cup at 11am, with the first race kicking up the dust at 1.30pm. Don't miss Fashion of the Field as Gympie's elite dress to impress the judges in the contemporary and classic ladies categories, best dressed couple and best headwear. And if that's not enough, the Whisky Mountain Boys are bound to put on a great set for all.

SATURDAY & SUNDAY

3. Webb Bros Talent Quest

When: Saturday noon - 9.30pm, Sunday 10am - noon.

Where: Widgee Bushmans Bar, Upper Widgee Rd, Widgee.

Cost: Entry $10 Saturday, Free Sunday (Competitor registration taken on the day: junior $10, $20 open section).

WIDGEE is serving up two big days of music featuring local and international acts including the Eagle Mountain String Band from Washington Sate, USA.

Beginning at noon on Saturday, young hopefuls will battle it out on stage for cash prizes in the talent quest before a host of bands play from 4pm, including Brothers 3 at 7pm and and The Point at 9.30pm. On Sunday the party continues with the Widgee Country Music Club Sunday Sesh. A canteen with cold drinks and snacks will be open.

YOU CAN LEAD A HORSE: Last year's Scarecrow Fest winner from local artist Tania Trewren Contributed

4. Mary Valley Scarecrow Festival

When: Now until November 12

Where: All over the Mary Valley

Cost: Free

Saturday or Sunday is the perfect time to take a drive through the valley and take up the local sport of "scarecrow spotting" from Conondale through to Dagun. If you've got your phone, don't forget to take a selfie for your chance to be digitally part of the festival. Full details page 8.

5. Rush Concert

When: Sunday night 5pm

Where: Nelson Reserve

Cost: Free

NELSON Reserve will come alive on Sunday night when a huge line-up of legendary Aussie acts turns it on for the Rush Free Concert.

The four-hour gig will will see hugely-successful band Taxiride headline, with the backing of indie rockers British India, 28 Days and Hoo8hoo.

Inbetween sets the Scared Weird Little Guys will give the crowd a laugh as they perform together for the first time in five years.