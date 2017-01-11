42 years on, paramedic sees little change in road toll

DRIVING HOME ROAD SAFETY: Wayne Sachs believes better roads and driver training are key to reducing Gympie's road toll.

INATTENTION, alcohol, and speed.

As an emergency responder for 42 years, Wayne Sachs has spent his career seeing the damage these three small factors can have on our roads.

And, Gympie ambulance's officer-in-charge said, the damage could be devastating.

"I can recall one in particular which stands out more than any which happened in July of 1998 - that's how much I remember it - that involved a child,” he said.

"The car had stopped to turn right because there was oncoming traffic, and there was a truck behind it that ran straight over the top of the car.

"Killed were the three inside, including a young 5-year-old boy.”

Mr Sachs said it took only the smallest distraction, like a sneeze, to cause a serious accident.

Despite efforts to improve road safety over the years - like seatbelts - he said it had become a case of one step forward, one step backwards

"The variables change, so overall generally I don't think there's been an improvement at all to be honest,” he said.

"Even with the cars that have gotten better, and the roads have probably improved, we've now got things like mobile phones... there's more drug use.

"Things change, so it probably equalises out.”

While Kybong and Glenwood were the most common black spots, the Bruce Hwy was not the only road paramedics were being called out to.

"We're getting more on the arterial roads and the roads around Gympie itself.

"With country roads there's a lot of crests and blind corners, so we're getting quite a few of those too.”

Emergency services at the scene of Fatal accident on the Tin Can Bay Rd. Renee Albrecht

Upgrades to the highway south of Gympie had done a great job of saving lives, and Mr Sachs said it would be great to see improvements on rural roads.

"You need to separate the traffic.

"To think that you've got oncoming traffic passing inches away from each other, it just takes one little bit of inattention.”

Defensive driving courses like Roadcraft's were also crucial for new drivers, he said, while older drivers needed to remain vigilant behind the wheel.

While he understood the desire to help for people who were at accidents before emergency services arrived, he said it was important they remembered to keep themselves safe too.

"Firstly, they need to make sure that they're safe, that they don't stop and become the next victim.

"They need to make sure where they stop is a safe area... if they want to get out and help, they need to make sure it's safe to do so,” Mr Sachs said.