$3M WIN: Lotto player to 'giggle for the rest of the day'

The Nextra newsagent in Goldfields Gympie sold the winning ticket. Pictured are manager Corinne Craig and Madison Gibson.

THE Gympie woman who scooped up the "insane" $3 million prize in last night's Powerball draw intends to put the money to good use, both for herself and the community.

The woman in her 40s, who wished to remain anonymous, had no idea she'd become a Powerball multi-millionaire until she received a phone call from Golden Casket this morning with the incredible news.

"Holy crap! Wow! Oh my god, I don't know what to say!" she exclaimed.

"That's insane! Wooow! Bloody hell.

"I'm just going to giggle for the rest of the day now!"

She admitted she would have to "sit and have a good think" about what she would do with the money, but she's relieved to be able to relax her budget and be more generous.

EARLIER: $3M Gympie Powerball winner's best morning ever

The win means she will be able to travel overseas without the financial strain.

"Funnily enough I've actually been planning an overseas holiday and I've been trawling through all the booking sites for accommodation and experiences thinking it's all too expensive but now I can make the rest of those arrangements without too much of a problem and in style too!" she laughed.

Local charities are also on her splurge list.

"I've always, always, always thought and said if I did ever win anything substantial I would love to give most of it to charity," she said.

I could never spend it all myself so the best thing will be being able to support some local charity groups."

She was excited she might be able to retire "a little earlier".

"That would be kind of cool," she said.

"And if I didn't have to work as long, I would have time to volunteer!"

But first, some overdue renovations and a bulk mortgage repayment will be in order.

"I'll pay off my mortgage first but there are definitely renovations that would be very cool to finally get done," she said.

"I'll be totally redoing my kitchen and bathroom.

"In fact I've often contemplated chipping off the bathroom tiles myself to save some money."

The four-game entry ticket cost $3.70 at the Nextra Goldfields newsagency.

Nextra Goldfields owner Michael Holmes was excited his outlet had sold its first division one winning ticket in Powerball.

"It's very exciting to know that one of our customers is now a multi-millionaire and can live the life that most of us will continue dreaming about," he exclaimed.

"To have sold a multi-million dollar winning ticket for this store's first division one win is incredible.

"We say a hearty congratulations to our winner and wish her every good fortune with her $3 million prize."

The winning numbers were 36, 11, 29, 4, 14 and 26, and the Powerball number was 17.