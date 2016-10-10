29°
News

300 people clean up Double Island Point

10th Oct 2016 5:20 PM
GREAT JOB: The 300 volunteers who helped conduct a massive emu parade at Double Island Point on the weekend.
GREAT JOB: The 300 volunteers who helped conduct a massive emu parade at Double Island Point on the weekend.

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

WILD winds and breakdowns were not enough to put a dampener on a weekend of community service at Double Island Point at the weekend, when more than 300 people conducted the Surfrider Australia Sunshine Coast branch's second clean-up of the year.

The massive emu parade which normally finds itself having to collect two tonnes of rubbish over the course of the weekend is finally starting to see the fruits of its labour.

"The beach is in better shape this time,” Aaron Horsey, of Surfrider, said.

"There's a solid truckload but there is definitely not as much as last clean-up.

"Its good to see what we are doing is helping make a difference.”

Among the rubbish collected on the weekend was four bags of soft plastic, which will be recycled to make a park bench.

Among the items collected were children's toys and drink bottles from a number of countries.

Gympie Times

Topics:  double island beach clean up, double island point, pollution, rainbow beach

UPDATE: Divers join search for missing Gympie woman

UPDATE: Divers join search for missing Gympie woman

POLICE and family have made a public plea for any information about missing Gympie woman Bianca Gawne, with police divers called in to continue their search.

Charging ahead to beat mental health stigmas

PEDAL POWER: Youth worker Pete Allan empowering conversation (and a television) in Mary St yesterday morning.

MANY Australians live with the fear of being stigmatised.

300 people clean up Double Island Point

GREAT JOB: The 300 volunteers who helped conduct a massive emu parade at Double Island Point on the weekend.

300 people turn out to clean up Double Island Point

WATCH: Police release footage in Mary St sexual assault case

Have you seen this man?

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Gold standard for next year's film festival

SPOTLIGHT: Filmmakers, jury members and staff take to the stage in the Heritage Theatre.

AUDIENCES and staff members are declaring 2016 the best fest yet.

Latest deals and offers

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

Power Rangers get a serious makeover in new movie

FIRST look at big-screen remake of beloved TV series.

King Parrot and revocation to headline Thrash Festival

A new heavy aussie festival has been announced. Photo Contributed

New heavy festival announced for Australia.

Ten wins Sunday ratings with Bathurst and Brock

BATHURST, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 09: Will Davison driver of the #19 Tekno Autosports Holden celebrates after winning the Bathurst 1000, which is race 21 of the Supercars Championship at Mount Panorama on October 9, 2016 in Bathurst, Australia. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

THE Block's room reveals hold strong amongst motor sport competition

The Block teams receive tough love for unfinished rooms

Will and Karlie pictured in their winning hallway in a scene from The Block.

WILL and Karlie win hallway, laundry and powder room week.

Australian Survivor's alliance finally ousts Jennah-Louise

Jennah-Louise Salkeld pictured in a scene from Australian Survivor.

OUTCAST fights to the final minute to stay in the game.

Barry Gibb is coming to Bluesfest 2017

FANS: Barry Gibb talks to a fan next to a cardboard cutout of his young self.

Aged 70, Gibb has re-launched his solo music career with a new album

Candice Swanepoel gives birth to her first child

Celebrity

Victoria's Secret model welcomes son

2 defy your expectations!

4 Bracefell Street, Southside 4570

House 4 2 4 NOW OFFERS OVER...

What if we told you we have just listed this stunning executive home with tranquil water views from the front living rooms and it is not in a flood area! No...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

your heart will want 2 buy this 1!

641 Scotchy Pocket Road, Scotchy Pocket 4570

3 1 4 $295,000!

Have you ever heard the term - heart buyers home? Whether you have or have not, once you inspect this awesome 22acre property in all its glory, you will know...

LOOKING FOR VALUE!!

16 Kidgell Street, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $249,000

A solid brick home with furniture included. Presentation perfect on a corner allotment. Conveniently located close to shops, schools and many more local...

Renovate Me and Profit!

9 Hilton Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 $199,000

Bring the hammer and nails this renovator has great potential. Three good sized bedrooms, functional kitchen with dishwasher. Open plan living with reverse cycle...

want just a really nice place 2 live!

49 Glen Eden Drive, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 4 NOW ONLY...

Everything about this property is just nice! Really nice! It is located in a great Estate. It has got street appeal from the minute you pull up out the front. The...

Reduced Price .... Quality Home.. Quality Build..Excellent Price !!

22 Tom Thumb Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 1 2 $290,000...

REDUCED by $20,000 to sell quickly!! Nothing to do, except shift in !!!! Positioned high and dry in Cooloola Cove on a fenced 2010m2, with bush at the rear makes...

BRING YOUR IMAGINATION TO LIFE

14 Sailfish, Tin Can Bay 4580

Residential Land The old real estate adage Location, Location, Location comes to mind when ... $125,000

The old real estate adage Location, Location, Location comes to mind when describing this block which is the last in this prime street in Tin Can Bay. This...

Real Value Here !!

39 Ark Royal Drive, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $219,000

Going Going ..... Gone !!! This delightful home is positioned on a near level corner block of 1035m2 with an extra 3x7 approx shed. This great 3 bedroom has a...

NEAT AND SWEET

9 Sorrel Street, Gympie 4570

House 4 2 2 $318,000

This immaculate brick family home has been so well maintained and sparkles like brand new. From the street this home offers an elevated position amongst other...

New homes plan for $1 billion defence base expansion

MORE PERSONNEL: Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes just 11km from the Amberley RAAF base.

Defence Housing Australia plans to build 320 new homes

Retired couple snaps up $870k mansion at auction

This home at 41 Mount Rollo Road sold under the hammer at $870,000.

A Mount Rollo Road mansion sold at auction

State to sell off land to bankroll projects

The bund wall at Fisherman’s Landing is having material placed against it to stop leaking.

VACANT Gladstone Ports land among vast expanses in possible sell off

Coast may allow higher buildings, more intense development

Light rail could open up new opportunities for higher density, more affordable housing on the Coast.

But mayor says council won't be allowing high rise on beaches

Mackay Marina could sell as package deal, fetch $40 million

News of the Mackay Marina sale has already attracted buyer interest

Councillors to rule on 'rogue' development

Construction of Breeze Mooloolba by Aria property group. Corner of Alexandra Parade and and Meta Street, Mooloolaba.

Report on development that breached approval conditions to go public