300 people clean up Double Island Point

GREAT JOB: The 300 volunteers who helped conduct a massive emu parade at Double Island Point on the weekend.

WILD winds and breakdowns were not enough to put a dampener on a weekend of community service at Double Island Point at the weekend, when more than 300 people conducted the Surfrider Australia Sunshine Coast branch's second clean-up of the year.

The massive emu parade which normally finds itself having to collect two tonnes of rubbish over the course of the weekend is finally starting to see the fruits of its labour.

"The beach is in better shape this time,” Aaron Horsey, of Surfrider, said.

"There's a solid truckload but there is definitely not as much as last clean-up.

"Its good to see what we are doing is helping make a difference.”

Among the rubbish collected on the weekend was four bags of soft plastic, which will be recycled to make a park bench.

Among the items collected were children's toys and drink bottles from a number of countries.