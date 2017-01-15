33°
30 plus stingers close beach

Donna Jones | 15th Jan 2017 10:23 AM
Blue bottles at Rainbow Beach stung more than 30 people and are believed to have sent one person to hospital.
UPDATE: A Scottish tourist stung by a blue-bottle yesterday did not have to be transported to hospital.

The tourist did need to be rescued after an adverse reaction to the sting and was treated by QAS paramedics on the scene and was monitored for an hour.

The man requested to return to the caravan park where he was staying rather than be transported to hospital.

A QAS spokesperson said the beach was closed after the incident.

MORE than 30 people had to be treated for blue-bottle stings yesterday at Rainbow Beach a surf lifesaver has confirmed this morning.

One of the sting victims yesterday needed to be rescued after it is believed they had a severe reaction to a blue-bottle sting and had to be taken away to hospital by ambulance.

There will be more on that story as information comes to light.

The spokesman said the northerly winds always seemed to bring the stinging menance and often times it was a bit 'hit and miss'.

"I've been in this morning and I didn't get stung but a young lady walked out into the water straight into one(blue-bottle),” he said.

Conditions today are almost perfect with not too much swell and there has only been the single incidence of blue bottle stings, mentioned above.

There were two rescues performed yesterday and lifesavers put that down to inexperienced swimmers and urged people to swim between the flags.

Topics:  blue bottles emergency rainbow beach surf lifesaving

30 plus stingers close beach

Blue bottles at Rainbow Beach stung more than 30 people and are believed to have sent one person to hospital.

