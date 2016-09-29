3 major projects go before Gympie Regional Council

INFRASTRUCTURE: Anglers will not need a boat to reach one of Tin Can Bay's best fishing spots, if councillors succeed in lobbying the state government for its $2 milion cost

FROM Mary Valley drinking water and Gympie CBD streetscaping to a new Cooloola Coast jetty, new technology is a significant factor in three major projects now before Gympie Regional Council.

Apparently unreliable drinking water quality in some areas may have been the catalyst for big treatment plant upgrades now planned for Amamoor, Kandanga and Imbil, although council staff seem reluctant to admit to the possible non-conformity of some supplies with national health guidelines.

A report to the September 21 public councillor workshop said all 10 samples from the Muster site met National Health and Medical Research Council guidelines, but no such assurance was given on 37 samples from council water supplies.

The only staff comment was, "the results indicate the effectiveness of the water treatment process.”

A report to Wednesday's council meeting said water treatment works at Kandanga and Amamoor had passed their use-by date "circa 1985.” Councillors decided to spend $733,760 to fix the problems.

In Gympie city, giant in-ground plastic planting pots like nothing ever used before in Gympie, will be installed at a cost of $81,000 to contain the roots of trees planted as part of the Smithfield St remodelling project, to eliminate infrastructure damage and trip hazards.

And at Tin Can Bay, contemporary engineering requirements have greatly increased the cost (and durability) of a planned Norman Point promenade and fishing jetty.

"No boats,” said Cr Cr Mark McDonald. "They have plenty of places to moor.”

Councillors agreed to approach Infrastructure and Local Government Minister Jackie Trad at next month's Local Government Association of Queensland conference, to discuss”funding options from the state government for planning and construction.”

"We used to have a jetty, but it was demolished, "Cr McDonald said. "The community has been seeking the return of the jetty for 20 years.” The new jetty will be for fishing and sight seeing only,” he said.

The 180m jetty will enable anglers to walk out to deep water at a cost of $6 million.