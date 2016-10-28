31°
2100 schools to perform same song at same time

28th Oct 2016 3:48 PM
Gympie region schools will be joining more than 200 schools to encourage the passion for music.
Gympie region schools will be joining more than 200 schools to encourage the passion for music.

CHATSWORTH, James Nash, Victory College, Cooloola Christian College and Gympie East, West, South and Central are among more than 2000 schools nationwide ready to join the Music: Count Us In program.

In its tenth year, Music: Count Us In is Australia's biggest schools initiative, where students across the country sing the same song, on the same day, at the same time.

The project is designed to encourage young people to become passionate about music and music education.

Last year saw over half-a-million students from over 2100 schools join the program.

Working directly with schools and teachers, Music: Count Us In assists teachers in providing quality music education and to address the gap in specialist music education provision in many Australian schools.

The program is both a participation program and an advocacy program - raising the profile of music education on the national stage, and providing hundreds of thousands of students with practical music learning.

Spurred on by a 2007 National School Music Review which pointed to glaring inadequacies in music education in schools, the report included a recommendation to raise the status of music in schools. Music: Count Us In was the response.

Its purpose is to energise and engage teachers, principals, school communities, and families, and to provide quality music participation opportunities, available to all.

Music: Count Us In 2016 has now launched with a positive response from teachers and students across the country.

At its heart is the 2016 Program Song - 'Let It Play', written by students Stella Kelly (16, WA), Tom Meadows (11, VIC), Bonnie Staude (14, WA) and Breanna Truscott (14, QLD) along with the program ambassador and mentor.

The song features a variation on 'Canon in D' by Johann Pachelbel.

Music: Count Us In 2016 is another opportunity to raise awareness, foster music participation and appreciation, and campaign for music education for all. All schools are invited to participate and registration is free via www.musicaustralia.org.au.

Organisers are keen to see more schools in the area register. From more information head to the registration website and to listen to the song, head to YouTube and search for Music: Count Us In 2016 and see the song being recorded, a behind the scenes movie and much more.

Topics:  community music music count us in schools

Gympie schools are among more than 2000 to join Music: Count Us In.

Local Partners

Gympie region schools are among more than 2000 schools nationwide ready to join the Music: Count Us In program.

