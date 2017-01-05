2060 Wide Bay children and elderly impacted by cuts

A push to remove the Medicare rebate for after-hours doctor home visits would impact at least 2058 people in Wide Bay, 39% of those being children under the age of 15.

"A decade after John Howard introduced after-hours doctor home visits to Medicare, the service is now being put under threat with calls for the Medicare rebate to be removed in the government's current Medicare Benefit Schedule review,” says Dr Umberto Russo, chief medical officer of the National Home Doctor Service.

"Doctor home visits are an essential Medicare service which are vital for the most vulnerable people in our community, such as children and the elderly.

"In the federal electorate of Wide Bay, 39% of home visit patients were children under 15 years of age, and 22% of patients were adults aged over 64.

"Children and elderly family members can fall sick at any time of the day or night - not just in business hours when GP clinics are open.

"If home visits weren't available, more families would go to emergency departments for health problems that are not emergencies but cannot wait for treatment until business hours.

"For regional communities, like many of those in the electorate of Wide Bay, getting health services when you need it is hard enough, but any cuts to this service will make things even harder.”

"The cost to the health system of a doctor home visit is $128, while the cost to the health system of patient being treated in an emergency department is $368 on average, and much more when an ambulance is called.

"A report by Deloitte Access Economics found that without access to after-hours doctor home visits to households and aged-care facilities, the cost to the health system would be $724 million higher of the four years of the budget forward estimates.

"Home visits help families when they need it most and keep emergency departments for emergencies, saving the health system money,” Dr Russo said.

The National Association of Medical Deputising Services, which represents home doctors, has started a campaign called Protect Home Visits, which almost 40,000 people have joined.