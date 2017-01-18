2017 under way for Gympie's Koala Action Group

CARING: Wwoofer (Willing Worker on Organic Farms) Mylne van der Ree with a rescued koala she is caring for at the home of wildlife carers Paula and David Rowlands of Glastonbury.

KOALA Action Group members will hold their first meeting for 2017 at 9.30am this Friday at the Widgee Community Complex in Power Rd.

The meeting is to help educate communities on how best to protect and conserve koala populations within their local environs.

Widgee is blessed with several koala habitats and highways - drivers along Gympie Woolooga Rd will have noticed the signs to "take care” and "slow down” as several koalas have recently been hit by cars, sadly resulting in a number of deaths.

A group spokeswoman said koalas may look cute and cuddly but should always be approached with caution.

"They are such a necessary part of the Australian environment with each loss detrimental to our ecosystem,” the spokeswoman said.

"The time for action is now and the meeting proposes to share information, issues and ideas to help with Koala conservation.”

Inquiries to Kath O'Donnell on 5484 0089 or 0411 635 459. You can also contact the group via email to koalas@mrccc.org.au.

The meeting is open to all. Please bring a small plate to share for morning tea.