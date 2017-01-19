2017 shows signs of greatness

THE population of the Gympie region is closing in on 49,000 and last year we had one of the - if not the - biggest upswings in Queensland in approvals for the construction of units and apartments.

All very good signs that this region is on the move. Things are happening. Good things. And they are going to keep happening.

Our unemployment is still nowhere near good but it seems it is getting better.

Small business is patchy. Some fared better than others last year. Some feel more optimistic about the future than others. Some have closed down. Some have expanded.

The welcome announcement from the State Government yesterday that Gympie and the Fraser Coast will be sharing in a $6 million pool to kick-start projects designed to create jobs will only bring more good news to our region, and credit where credit is due to on this one.

Thank you Annastacia Palaszczuk. We have been asking for a Fair Go for this region for a long time, and far too often we have been left feeling ignored and unloved.

How the Gympie Regional Council now chooses to spend this windfall remains to be seen.

A delighted Mayor said yesterday there were several projects that fit the bill, including the Rattler and beautifying the Mary River.