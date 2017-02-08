$20 million for new Gympie jobs

Queensland Liberal National Party (LNP) vice-president Llew O'Brien has been preselected to run in the seat vacated by former deputy prime minister Warren Truss. Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times

A "COSMOPOLITAN committee” of local business and political leaders will help the federal government spend $20 million on job creation in Gympie's Wide Bay Burnett region.

Gympie's Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien helped announce the new committee yesterday.

He joined federal Regional Development Minister Fiona Nash and colleagues from nearby electorates, Keith Pitt of Hinkler and Ken O'Dowd, whose Flynn electorate overlaps the Wide Bay-Burnett area.

Gympie representative and businessman Kerren Smith said he had accepted an offer to be on the committee, which will advise the federal government on long- term investments in job creation.

Mr Smith said other committee members from Mr O'Brien's Wide Bay electorate would include former newspaper editor Nancy Bates, Cherbourg community elder Eric Law and South Burnett councillor Kathy Duff.

It will be chaired by Bundaberg region deputy mayor and cane farmer, Bill Trevor.