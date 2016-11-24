20 jobs going in Gympie right now

1. Shed Hand @ Superior Skip Bins

This is a Casual/Vacation job

Superior Skip Bins (Gympie) require a fit and enthusiastic person to assist with the day to day running of our rubbish removal business.

$20 - $29.99 per hour

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

2. Service and Project Coordinator @ The Pump House

This is a Full Time job

Join a dynamic team within Qld's largest Pumping and Irrigation specialists. Full time permanent position.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

3. Pharmacist @ Kings Resources P/L

This is a Full Time job

Are you passionate about Community Pharmacy? Are you customer focused? Ongoing training and support provided.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

4. Primary Teacher @ CCC

This is a Full Time job

CCC is seeking a committed, suitably qualified Primary Christian Teacher.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

5. Administration Officer @ Blue Care

This is a Full Time job

Blue Care is after an Administration Officer to join our team at Gympie Integrated Services.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

6. Admin/sales all-rounder @ Gympie Carpet Court

This is a Full Time job

Locally owned and operated business team environment. part of Australia's largest flooring retailer.

This is a retail/admin/all rounder position. Customer service oriented person essential.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

7. Trainer/Assessor - Certificate III Business Administration @ SC Admin

This is a Casual/Vacation job

Casual Trainer/Assessor needed to deliver Certificate III in Business Administration at our Gympie Campus.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

8. Expression of Interest - Certificate III Hospitality Trainer @ SC Admin

This is a Casual/Vacation job

Expression of Interest - Casual Certificate III Hospitality Trainer/Assessor required for our Gympie campus.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

9. Chef and Gaming Attendant @ Gympie RSL

This is a Casual/Vacation job

Gympie RSL Club is excited to offer casual Chef and casual Gaming Attendant positions

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

10. Qualified Automotive Technician @ Pacific Hyundai

This is a Full Time job

Are you a skilled technician and a great people person? We've got a great opportunity for a team player who's customer focused.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

11. Casual Bakery Cafe Assistants @ Beefys

This is a Casual/Vacation job

20 - 25 hours per week with potential to increase

Multi award winning boutique Pie Bakery Cafés

Well established, family owned and operated business with 9 stores

Beefys multi award winning boutique Pie Cafés are seeking experienced, highly motivated Casual Bakery Assistants for our Gympie store.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

12. Casual Bakery Cafe Assistants @ Beefys (listed a second time)

This is a Casual/Vacation job

20 - 25 hours per week with potential to increase

Multi award winning boutique Pie Bakery Cafés

Well established, family owned and operated business with 9 stores

Beefys multi award winning boutique Pie Cafés are seeking experienced, highly motivated Casual Bakery Assistants for our Gympie store.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

13. Casual Tutor - Diploma of Counselling @ SC Admin Pty

This is a Casual/Vacation job

Assist with administrative and tutorial support to the Training Team, while providing support and assistance to students.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

14. Customer Service Assistant - Golden Casket @ Malouf Pharmacies

This is a Part Time job

Malouf Pharmacies & Golden Casket have an exciting opportunity for a part time EXPERIENCED Customer Service Assistant in our Golden Casket.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

15. Literacy & Numeracy Teacher & Assessor @ Maisie Kaufmann Learning Centre

This is a Casual/Vacation job

L&N Teacher required to join our existing team in Gympie, Queensland; casual to start but has scope to move to full time for the right candidate.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

16. Radiographers @ Gympie Radiology

This is a Full Time job

Join our team at a new fully comprehensive radiology clinic recently opened in Gympie

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

17. Pallet Racking Installers @ Correct Installs

This is a Contract/Temp job

4 Month Contract

38 hr week (M-F) + reasonable overtime

$25.06 p/h + super + overtime

Correct Installs Pty Ltd is seeking fit, reliable, safety orientated people to complete a 4 month contract installing pallet racking in Gympie.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

18. Cosmetic Consultant @ Malouf Pharmacies

This is a Part Time job

Malouf Pharmacies at our busy store at Gympie requires an experienced Cosmetics Consultant for a Part Time (approx 30 hours per week) position.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

19. Qualified Motorcycle Mechanic @ Action Ford

This is a Full Time job

Provincial Motorcycle dealership with Australia's top three brands

Driven to be number one

Generous salary package

Qualified Motorcycle Mechanic looking for a long-term commitment.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

20 .Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Interpreter @ Action Ford

This is a Full Time job

Provincial Motorcycle dealership with Australia's top three brands

Vibrant dealership, including trade and retail sales

Ignite your passion for Motorcycles

Experienced Parts Interpreter looking for a long-term commitment.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE