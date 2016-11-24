20 jobs going in Gympie right now

1. Shed Hand @ Superior Skip Bins
This is a Casual/Vacation job
Superior Skip Bins (Gympie) require a fit and enthusiastic person to assist with the day to day running of our rubbish removal business.
$20 - $29.99 per hour
Location: Gympie
2. Service and Project Coordinator @ The Pump House
This is a Full Time job
Join a dynamic team within Qld's largest Pumping and Irrigation specialists. Full time permanent position.
Location: Gympie
3. Pharmacist @ Kings Resources P/L
This is a Full Time job
Are you passionate about Community Pharmacy? Are you customer focused? Ongoing training and support provided.
Location: Gympie
4. Primary Teacher @ CCC
This is a Full Time job
CCC is seeking a committed, suitably qualified Primary Christian Teacher.
Location: Gympie
5. Administration Officer @ Blue Care
This is a Full Time job
Blue Care is after an Administration Officer to join our team at Gympie Integrated Services.
Location: Gympie
6. Admin/sales all-rounder @ Gympie Carpet Court
This is a Full Time job
Locally owned and operated business team environment. part of Australia's largest flooring retailer.
This is a retail/admin/all rounder position. Customer service oriented person essential.
Location: Gympie
7. Trainer/Assessor - Certificate III Business Administration @ SC Admin
This is a Casual/Vacation job
Casual Trainer/Assessor needed to deliver Certificate III in Business Administration at our Gympie Campus.
Location: Gympie
8. Expression of Interest - Certificate III Hospitality Trainer @ SC Admin
This is a Casual/Vacation job
Expression of Interest - Casual Certificate III Hospitality Trainer/Assessor required for our Gympie campus.
Location: Gympie
9. Chef and Gaming Attendant @ Gympie RSL
This is a Casual/Vacation job
Gympie RSL Club is excited to offer casual Chef and casual Gaming Attendant positions
Location: Gympie
10. Qualified Automotive Technician @ Pacific Hyundai
This is a Full Time job
Are you a skilled technician and a great people person? We've got a great opportunity for a team player who's customer focused.
Location: Gympie
11. Casual Bakery Cafe Assistants @ Beefys
This is a Casual/Vacation job
- 20 - 25 hours per week with potential to increase
- Multi award winning boutique Pie Bakery Cafés
- Well established, family owned and operated business with 9 stores
- Beefys multi award winning boutique Pie Cafés are seeking experienced, highly motivated Casual Bakery Assistants for our Gympie store.
Location: Gympie
13. Casual Tutor - Diploma of Counselling @ SC Admin Pty
This is a Casual/Vacation job
Assist with administrative and tutorial support to the Training Team, while providing support and assistance to students.
Location: Gympie
14. Customer Service Assistant - Golden Casket @ Malouf Pharmacies
This is a Part Time job
Malouf Pharmacies & Golden Casket have an exciting opportunity for a part time EXPERIENCED Customer Service Assistant in our Golden Casket.
Location: Gympie
15. Literacy & Numeracy Teacher & Assessor @ Maisie Kaufmann Learning Centre
This is a Casual/Vacation job
L&N Teacher required to join our existing team in Gympie, Queensland; casual to start but has scope to move to full time for the right candidate.
Location: Gympie
16. Radiographers @ Gympie Radiology
This is a Full Time job
Join our team at a new fully comprehensive radiology clinic recently opened in Gympie
Location: Gympie
17. Pallet Racking Installers @ Correct Installs
This is a Contract/Temp job
- 4 Month Contract
- 38 hr week (M-F) + reasonable overtime
- $25.06 p/h + super + overtime
- Correct Installs Pty Ltd is seeking fit, reliable, safety orientated people to complete a 4 month contract installing pallet racking in Gympie.
Location: Gympie
18. Cosmetic Consultant @ Malouf Pharmacies
This is a Part Time job
Malouf Pharmacies at our busy store at Gympie requires an experienced Cosmetics Consultant for a Part Time (approx 30 hours per week) position.
Location: Gympie
19. Qualified Motorcycle Mechanic @ Action Ford
This is a Full Time job
- Provincial Motorcycle dealership with Australia's top three brands
- Driven to be number one
- Generous salary package
- Qualified Motorcycle Mechanic looking for a long-term commitment.
Location: Gympie
20 .Motorcycle Parts & Accessories Interpreter @ Action Ford
This is a Full Time job
Provincial Motorcycle dealership with Australia's top three brands
- Vibrant dealership, including trade and retail sales
- Ignite your passion for Motorcycles
- Experienced Parts Interpreter looking for a long-term commitment.
Location: Gympie