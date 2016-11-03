29°
20 jobs going in Gympie right now

3rd Nov 2016 5:55 AM
1. AOD Clinical Nurse @ The Hader Clinic QLD

(Part Time)

Hader Clinic QLD requires an Alcohol and Other Drugs Clinical Nurse for our rehabilitation retreat to assist individuals in their recovery.

Classification: Healthcare & Medical, Nursing - General Medical & Surgical

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

2. Medical Receptionist @ Marymark Medical

(Full Time)

Experienced full time Medical Receptionist required for our new private Medical Practice located in Gympie.

Classification: Healthcare & Medical, General Practitioners

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

3. Purchasing Officer @ Countrywide Metals

(Full Time)

  • Positive Team environment
  • Growing Company
  • Variety of Work

Are you looking for stability, autonomy, scope for career growth with a progressive company, and an industry related salary commensurate with experience.

Classification: Retail & Consumer Products

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

4. Personal Carer @ Blue Care

(Casual/Vacation job)

Blue Care is after several Personal Carers to join our Gympie Integrated Services team.

Classification: Community Services & Development, Aged & Disability Support

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

5. Registered Nurse @ Blue Care

(Part Time)

Blue Care is after a Registered Nurse to join our team located at Gympie Integrated Service.

Classification: Healthcare & Medical, Nursing - Aged Care

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

6. New & Used Vehicle Salesperson @ Pacific Hyundai

(Full Time)

A fantastic opportunity for an energetic, enthusiastic and motivated sales professional to join one of Gympie's fastest growing businesses.

Classification: Sales, Sales Representatives/Consultants

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

7. Customer Service Attendant @ Pacific Petroleum Products

(Casual/Vacation job)

Casual Console Operator - Competitive pay rates - Immediate start

Classification: Retail & Consumer Products, Retail Assistants

Location: Glenwood

APPLY HERE

8. Internet Sales Consultant @ Action Ford

(Full Time)

  • Monitoring and Facilitating Internet Leads
  • Good Computer Skills
  • Great Phone Manner
  • Internet Sales Consultant

Classification: Sales, Sales Representatives/Consultants

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

9. Bus Driver

(Part Time)

  • Permanent part-time opportunity
  • Friendly and dynamic team environment
  • Advance your career with one of Australia's fastest-growing rad onc providers
  • Opportunity to join our growing national organisation providing exceptional patient care.

Classification: Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Road Transport

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

10. Registered Nurse @ Aged Care Services Australia Group

(Part Time)

RN required for various shifts across 7 days! Work for one of Australia's largest Aged Care providers!

Classification: Healthcare & Medical Nursing - Aged Care

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

11. Transport Position - Driver @ Nolan Meats Pty Ltd

(Full Time)

A position exists within our transport team for a highly motivated and dedicated Brisbane based and Gympie based driver with a HR or HC licence.

Classification: Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Road Transport

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

12. Physiotherapist @ All Ages Physiotherapy

(Full Time)

Looking for work/life balance? Join our physiotherapy team for interesting private practice work, continuing education support and no weekend work.

Classification: Healthcare & Medical, Physiotherapy, OT & Rehabilitation

Above Award, dependent on experience.

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

13. Retail Sales Assistant @ PETstock

(Casual/Vacation job)

  • Vibrant, fast-paced & fun workplace culture.
  • Love your job, with a company built on family values.
  • Great staff benefits for Pet Lovers.

Do you have a passion for customer service? Do you love working in a high-energy, team environment? Do you LOVE animals?

Classification: Retail & Consumer Products, Retail Assistants

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

14. Trainer / Assessor - Diploma of Counselling @ SC Admin

(Casual/Vacation job)

  • Casual (2 days per week) Trainer/Assessor - Diploma of Counselling required for our busy Gympie campus
  • Classification: Education & Training, Teaching - Vocational

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

15. Senior Bookkeeper @ Charter Partners

(Full Time)

  • Professional accounting firm
  • Friendly work environment
  • We are a professional accounting firm seeking a full time senior Bookkeeper for an immediate start.

Classification: Accounting Bookkeeping & Small Practice Accounting

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

16. Interstate B Double Driver

(Full Time)

Interstate transport Full or Part time position

Classification: Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Road Transport

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

17. Log Truck Drivers @ DMC Group

(Full Time)

  • Monday - Friday
  • Gympie to Gladstone
  • Day and night shift

Experienced MC Truck Drivers required to Haul Logs from Forestry to Port of Gladstone.

Classification: Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Road Transport

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

18. Club Attendant @ Gympie RSL

(Casual/Vacation job)

Gympie RSL Club is pleased to offer exciting employment opportunities for motivated and reliable customer service-focused individuals.

Classification: Hospitality & Tourism, Bar & Beverage Staff

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

19. Vitamin Consultant @ Malouf Pharmacies

(Full Time job)

Malouf Pharmacies Southside Gympie have a vacancy for an experienced Vitamin Consultant.

Classification: Healthcare & Medical Pharmacy

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

20. Scraper Operators @ SES Labour Solutions

(Contract/Temp job)

SES Labour Solutions are seeking experienced scraper operators for a road job near Gympie.

Classification: Construction, Plant & Machinery Operators

Location: Gympie

APPLY HERE

Gympie Times

Topics:  employment gympie jobs gympie region hiring job board jobseeker looking for work unemployment work

