20 jobs going in Gympie right now

Now Hiring written on the Wipe board

1. AOD Clinical Nurse @ The Hader Clinic QLD

(Part Time)

Hader Clinic QLD requires an Alcohol and Other Drugs Clinical Nurse for our rehabilitation retreat to assist individuals in their recovery.

Classification: Healthcare & Medical, Nursing - General Medical & Surgical

Location: Gympie

2. Medical Receptionist @ Marymark Medical

(Full Time)

Experienced full time Medical Receptionist required for our new private Medical Practice located in Gympie.

Classification: Healthcare & Medical, General Practitioners

Location: Gympie

3. Purchasing Officer @ Countrywide Metals

(Full Time)

Positive Team environment

Growing Company

Variety of Work

Are you looking for stability, autonomy, scope for career growth with a progressive company, and an industry related salary commensurate with experience.

Classification: Retail & Consumer Products

Location: Gympie

4. Personal Carer @ Blue Care

(Casual/Vacation job)

Blue Care is after several Personal Carers to join our Gympie Integrated Services team.

Classification: Community Services & Development, Aged & Disability Support

Location: Gympie

5. Registered Nurse @ Blue Care

(Part Time)

Blue Care is after a Registered Nurse to join our team located at Gympie Integrated Service.

Classification: Healthcare & Medical, Nursing - Aged Care

Location: Gympie

6. New & Used Vehicle Salesperson @ Pacific Hyundai

(Full Time)

A fantastic opportunity for an energetic, enthusiastic and motivated sales professional to join one of Gympie's fastest growing businesses.

Classification: Sales, Sales Representatives/Consultants

Location: Gympie

7. Customer Service Attendant @ Pacific Petroleum Products

(Casual/Vacation job)

Casual Console Operator - Competitive pay rates - Immediate start

Classification: Retail & Consumer Products, Retail Assistants

Location: Glenwood

8. Internet Sales Consultant @ Action Ford

(Full Time)

Monitoring and Facilitating Internet Leads

Good Computer Skills

Great Phone Manner

Internet Sales Consultant

Classification: Sales, Sales Representatives/Consultants

Location: Gympie

9. Bus Driver

(Part Time)

Permanent part-time opportunity

Friendly and dynamic team environment

Advance your career with one of Australia's fastest-growing rad onc providers

Opportunity to join our growing national organisation providing exceptional patient care.

Classification: Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Road Transport

Location: Gympie

10. Registered Nurse @ Aged Care Services Australia Group

(Part Time)

RN required for various shifts across 7 days! Work for one of Australia's largest Aged Care providers!

Classification: Healthcare & Medical Nursing - Aged Care

Location: Gympie

11. Transport Position - Driver @ Nolan Meats Pty Ltd

(Full Time)

A position exists within our transport team for a highly motivated and dedicated Brisbane based and Gympie based driver with a HR or HC licence.

Classification: Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Road Transport

Location: Gympie

12. Physiotherapist @ All Ages Physiotherapy

(Full Time)

Looking for work/life balance? Join our physiotherapy team for interesting private practice work, continuing education support and no weekend work.

Classification: Healthcare & Medical, Physiotherapy, OT & Rehabilitation

Above Award, dependent on experience.

Location: Gympie

13. Retail Sales Assistant @ PETstock

(Casual/Vacation job)

Vibrant, fast-paced & fun workplace culture.

Love your job, with a company built on family values.

Great staff benefits for Pet Lovers.

Do you have a passion for customer service? Do you love working in a high-energy, team environment? Do you LOVE animals?

Classification: Retail & Consumer Products, Retail Assistants

Location: Gympie

14. Trainer / Assessor - Diploma of Counselling @ SC Admin

(Casual/Vacation job)

Casual (2 days per week) Trainer/Assessor - Diploma of Counselling required for our busy Gympie campus

Classification: Education & Training, Teaching - Vocational

Location: Gympie

15. Senior Bookkeeper @ Charter Partners

(Full Time)

Professional accounting firm

Friendly work environment

We are a professional accounting firm seeking a full time senior Bookkeeper for an immediate start.

Classification: Accounting Bookkeeping & Small Practice Accounting

Location: Gympie

16. Interstate B Double Driver

(Full Time)

Interstate transport Full or Part time position

Classification: Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Road Transport

Location: Gympie

17. Log Truck Drivers @ DMC Group

(Full Time)

Monday - Friday

Gympie to Gladstone

Day and night shift

Experienced MC Truck Drivers required to Haul Logs from Forestry to Port of Gladstone.

Classification: Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Road Transport

Location: Gympie

18. Club Attendant @ Gympie RSL

(Casual/Vacation job)

Gympie RSL Club is pleased to offer exciting employment opportunities for motivated and reliable customer service-focused individuals.

Classification: Hospitality & Tourism, Bar & Beverage Staff

Location: Gympie

19. Vitamin Consultant @ Malouf Pharmacies

(Full Time job)

Malouf Pharmacies Southside Gympie have a vacancy for an experienced Vitamin Consultant.

Classification: Healthcare & Medical Pharmacy

Location: Gympie

20. Scraper Operators @ SES Labour Solutions

(Contract/Temp job)

SES Labour Solutions are seeking experienced scraper operators for a road job near Gympie.

Classification: Construction, Plant & Machinery Operators

Location: Gympie

