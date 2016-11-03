20 jobs going in Gympie right now

1. AOD Clinical Nurse @ The Hader Clinic QLD
(Part Time)
Hader Clinic QLD requires an Alcohol and Other Drugs Clinical Nurse for our rehabilitation retreat to assist individuals in their recovery.
Classification: Healthcare & Medical, Nursing - General Medical & Surgical
Location: Gympie
2. Medical Receptionist @ Marymark Medical
(Full Time)
Experienced full time Medical Receptionist required for our new private Medical Practice located in Gympie.
Classification: Healthcare & Medical, General Practitioners
Location: Gympie
3. Purchasing Officer @ Countrywide Metals
(Full Time)
- Positive Team environment
- Growing Company
- Variety of Work
Are you looking for stability, autonomy, scope for career growth with a progressive company, and an industry related salary commensurate with experience.
Classification: Retail & Consumer Products
Location: Gympie
4. Personal Carer @ Blue Care
(Casual/Vacation job)
Blue Care is after several Personal Carers to join our Gympie Integrated Services team.
Classification: Community Services & Development, Aged & Disability Support
Location: Gympie
5. Registered Nurse @ Blue Care
(Part Time)
Blue Care is after a Registered Nurse to join our team located at Gympie Integrated Service.
Classification: Healthcare & Medical, Nursing - Aged Care
Location: Gympie
6. New & Used Vehicle Salesperson @ Pacific Hyundai
(Full Time)
A fantastic opportunity for an energetic, enthusiastic and motivated sales professional to join one of Gympie's fastest growing businesses.
Classification: Sales, Sales Representatives/Consultants
Location: Gympie
7. Customer Service Attendant @ Pacific Petroleum Products
(Casual/Vacation job)
Casual Console Operator - Competitive pay rates - Immediate start
Classification: Retail & Consumer Products, Retail Assistants
Location: Glenwood
8. Internet Sales Consultant @ Action Ford
(Full Time)
- Monitoring and Facilitating Internet Leads
- Good Computer Skills
- Great Phone Manner
- Internet Sales Consultant
Classification: Sales, Sales Representatives/Consultants
Location: Gympie
9. Bus Driver
(Part Time)
- Permanent part-time opportunity
- Friendly and dynamic team environment
- Advance your career with one of Australia's fastest-growing rad onc providers
- Opportunity to join our growing national organisation providing exceptional patient care.
Classification: Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Road Transport
Location: Gympie
10. Registered Nurse @ Aged Care Services Australia Group
(Part Time)
RN required for various shifts across 7 days! Work for one of Australia's largest Aged Care providers!
Classification: Healthcare & Medical Nursing - Aged Care
Location: Gympie
11. Transport Position - Driver @ Nolan Meats Pty Ltd
(Full Time)
A position exists within our transport team for a highly motivated and dedicated Brisbane based and Gympie based driver with a HR or HC licence.
Classification: Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Road Transport
Location: Gympie
12. Physiotherapist @ All Ages Physiotherapy
(Full Time)
Looking for work/life balance? Join our physiotherapy team for interesting private practice work, continuing education support and no weekend work.
Classification: Healthcare & Medical, Physiotherapy, OT & Rehabilitation
Above Award, dependent on experience.
Location: Gympie
13. Retail Sales Assistant @ PETstock
(Casual/Vacation job)
- Vibrant, fast-paced & fun workplace culture.
- Love your job, with a company built on family values.
- Great staff benefits for Pet Lovers.
Do you have a passion for customer service? Do you love working in a high-energy, team environment? Do you LOVE animals?
Classification: Retail & Consumer Products, Retail Assistants
Location: Gympie
14. Trainer / Assessor - Diploma of Counselling @ SC Admin
(Casual/Vacation job)
- Casual (2 days per week) Trainer/Assessor - Diploma of Counselling required for our busy Gympie campus
- Classification: Education & Training, Teaching - Vocational
Location: Gympie
15. Senior Bookkeeper @ Charter Partners
(Full Time)
- Professional accounting firm
- Friendly work environment
- We are a professional accounting firm seeking a full time senior Bookkeeper for an immediate start.
Classification: Accounting Bookkeeping & Small Practice Accounting
Location: Gympie
16. Interstate B Double Driver
(Full Time)
Interstate transport Full or Part time position
Classification: Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Road Transport
Location: Gympie
17. Log Truck Drivers @ DMC Group
(Full Time)
- Monday - Friday
- Gympie to Gladstone
- Day and night shift
Experienced MC Truck Drivers required to Haul Logs from Forestry to Port of Gladstone.
Classification: Manufacturing, Transport & Logistics, Road Transport
Location: Gympie
18. Club Attendant @ Gympie RSL
(Casual/Vacation job)
Gympie RSL Club is pleased to offer exciting employment opportunities for motivated and reliable customer service-focused individuals.
Classification: Hospitality & Tourism, Bar & Beverage Staff
Location: Gympie
19. Vitamin Consultant @ Malouf Pharmacies
(Full Time job)
Malouf Pharmacies Southside Gympie have a vacancy for an experienced Vitamin Consultant.
Classification: Healthcare & Medical Pharmacy
Location: Gympie
20. Scraper Operators @ SES Labour Solutions
(Contract/Temp job)
SES Labour Solutions are seeking experienced scraper operators for a road job near Gympie.
Classification: Construction, Plant & Machinery Operators
Location: Gympie