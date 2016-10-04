28°
1500 of our kids are on domestic violence orders

Sherele Moody
| 4th Oct 2016 6:14 AM

KIDS in our region are being placed on domestic violence protection orders for abusing family members.

Queensland Police Service data shows children aged 10-18 years committed more than 1500 incidents of family abuse in the three years to December last year.

The data also reveals 967 children and teens breached their DVOs in the same period.

About 200 of those breaches happened in the central policing region that covers the Sunshine Coast, Gympie, Fraser Coast, Bund- aberg, Rockhampton, Glad- stone and Mackay.

David Nugent, one of Australia's leading experts on male domestic violence perpetrators, said every controlling and abusive male that he has worked with displayed those behaviours in childhood.

The Heavy M.E.T.A.L Group founder said a change in attitudes about "male privilege" was needed across all levels of society to ensure boys and young men grew up respecting women.

"We need to look at our approach to male privilege and how we speak about our expectations of what women are meant to be doing in the relationship and in the family," he said.

"The education needs to be right across the board - they're learning abuse and control and the way inequality is expressed in our community at home, from other connections and role models in their life and from things like music and movies."

Our Watch CEO Mary Barry said teaching boys and men how to reject "violence, sexism and misogyny" would "change the story of violence against women".

"It's crucial we help boys and young men reject male peer-group cultures that are based on violence," Ms Barry said.

"It's up to all of us - not just parents and schools - to change a culture that supports the degradation of women and create a new normal where women and men are respected as equals.

"This is about stopping violence before it starts."

Queensland Minister for Women Shannon Fentiman said child and youth perp- etrators were an "unspoken legacy of domestic and family violence in the home".

"Early intervention programs that target young people are vital if we are to drive behaviour change and end domestic and family violence in Queensland," Ms Fentiman said.

ARM NEWSDESK

For 24-hour support in Queensland phone DVConnect on 1800 811 811, MensLine on 1800 600 636 or the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732.

Topics:  domestic violence

KIDS in our region are being placed on domestic violence protection orders for abusing family members.

