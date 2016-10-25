15 jobs in Gympie you can apply for right now

Cleaner - part time

The Barambah Environmental Education Centre is offering a part time cleaners position:

29.50 hours per week

To commence 17th January 2017

Application packages available by email (preferred) or post.

Contact Danny Welman 07 4168 ... email: admin@barambaheec.eq.edu.au

Closing date 10th November 2016

Chef/short order cook - full time

The Rainbow Beach Surf Life Saving Club is looking for suitable chefs and short order cooks to join the team at Rainbow.

The kitchen is a fast paced environment and requires experienced staff to meet the demands especially during holiday season.

If you think you are an ideal candidate, please forward your resume to manager@rainbowbeachsurf.com.au



Early learning educator - full time

Applicants required for Early Learning Educators. Cooloola Christian College is seeking suitable Christian applicants who are passionate about working with children, and are honest and committed. Applicants must hold a Certificate III or Diploma in Children's Services to apply. Previous experience in child care would be advantageous.

Call CCC Early Learning Centre for an application package on 5483 9517, visit CCC Early Learning Centre 1 College Road, Gympie, or email admin@cccearlylearning.com.au



Drivers or owner drivers - part time

Queensland Driver Network (A division of QSL Limousines) is seeking applicants. New legislation has created the opportunity for drivers and/or owner drivers to join the network. The company wants to hear from people who can meet the conditions of the new legislation and would fit into a well established team. They particularly seek people in the Gympie area for regular part-time work either as a driver or owner/driver.

Interested people should register by phone on 1800 440 333 or email to qsl@bigpond.com



Forwarder/Harvester operator and B double truck drivers - full time

POSITIONS VACANT:

Forwarder/Harvester Operators

B Double Truck Drivers

Busy transport and Harvesting company requires experienced Forwarder/Harvester Operators to work in the Gympie Area.

The successful applicants would be responsible for operating a forwarder/harvester in a safe & efficient manner.

Successful applicants must have: Forwarder/harvester and Logging Experience Current Forestry Tickets Self Starter and be a team player

Long standing local family business with low staff turnover.

Also looking for experienced B double drivers with excavator tickets. If you are flexible and willing to learn and work well in a team environment, please email your application to accounts@ashers.net.au with Forwarder/Harvester Operator or B Double Truck Driver in the subject header.



Qualified Glazier

Glass Plus seeking a qualified glazier skilled in reglazes, security screens, shower screens and glass splashbacks.

Must be a neat tidy worker, must have own drivers licence

Email resume to : glassplus@optusnet.com.au



Front of house staff - casual

Gympie restaurant looking for casual front of house staff.

Well presented outgoing Juniors wanting to learn (junior rates apply)

Experienced competent Seniors Nights & Weekends involved

Immediate Start

Email: gympiecatering@gmail.com



Apprentice chef - full time

Gympie restaurant also seeking an apprentice chef for immediate start.

Second or third year apprentice preferred.

Email: gympiecatering@gmail.com



Bookkeeper/Accountant - full time

Schuh Group is looking to hire a competent Bookkeeper/Accountant to be responsible for the management of business activity/client training section.

The successful applicant will exhibit the following attributes:

Be an excellent communicator both orally & written;

Have an advanced knowledge of electronic bookkeeping in regards to Xero, MYOB, Quickbooks, Banklink & Excel;

Be competent in all facets of GST; 4. Possess an ability to train internal staff and external clients;

Be willing to accept complete responsibility for the section, from job flow to billing;

High computer competency;

Conversant with a paperless office environment.

The successful applicant will receive "above industry" salary for your services and be provided an advanced internal/external training program and career path.

Graduate Accountant - full time

Schuh Group is looking to retain the services of a graduate accountant to work full time in its Gympie office.

The successful applicant will have the following attributes:

Have completed undergraduate studies with a major in Accounting;

Be competent at conversing both verbally and in writing;

Committed to further study in taxation and SME areas;

Be willing to work hard to excel in your chosen career;

Electronically competent in Excel; and

Be prepared to commit to the firm for no less than three years.

Cadet designer

Gympie Regional Council is seeking a Cadet Designer. This position would suit a school leaver seeking university study in the field of Civil Engineering, or a student currently studying and seeking to finish their studies in a Cadet position. For further details, including closing dates, and to apply, visit gympie.qld.gov.au/employment and click on job number GRC230.

Senior Accountant - full time

Schuh Group are looking to obtain the services of a senior accountant to work full time in the Gympie office.

The successful applicant will have the following attributes:

At least 3 years current experience in a Public Accounting Practice;

High level of competency in all facets of small business accounting and taxation;

Willingness to continue formal study in a mutually agreed course;

Experience in a paperless office environment; and

Capacity to operate independently and be responsible for a group of clients.

The firm will pay "above industry" salary to the suitable person.

Events organiser - full time

An Aquaculture Farm in Gympie region is looking for a full time event organiser to promote and organise farm tour and functional events.

Applicant should have relevant Diploma or above qualifications and relevant experience. Strong computer skills and the ability to speak English and Chinese fluently are required.

Timber process worker - casual

Vacancy available for timber process workers. Key attributes are: able to work in a team, committed to continuous improvement, attention to detail, punctuality, respect for others.

Registered Nurse/EEN - part time

Permanent Part-Time Practice Nurse required for busy General Practice in Gympie. General nursing duties, working 2-3 days per week. A nursing background in a General Practice environment would be desirable but not essential. Good computer skills required.

