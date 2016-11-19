15 fire crews on site as bushfire enters its sixth day

FIFTEEN firefighting crews are continuing their battle against a large bushfire that has been raging in the Imbil State Forest and Conondale National Park since Monday.

The crews, from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services, Queensland Parks and Wildlife Services and HQ Plantations, are today continuing to keep the fire within existing containment lines.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services says the remote terrain the fire was burning in made it difficult to fight directly, and the crews working on the fire were there primarily to make sure it stayed contained.

Earlier in the week firefighters had to use aircraft to dump water on the blaze as they fought to bring it within containment lines.

No homes were threatened by the fire, although anyone in the general area may see smoke from it.

The QFES advised residents affected by smoke to close windows and doors and keep medications close by if suffering from a respiratory condition.

Motorists should drive with caution and to conditions.