13c difference: Where fuel is far cheaper this morning

GYMPIE motorists will be scratching their heads this morning at a huge disparity in fuel prices.

While the Caltex near Centro on the Bruce Hwy was advertising unleaded fuel for 116.9 cents at 7.33am today, the Coles Express unleaded price is at 129.9 cents.

The two price boards, within view of each other, are selling diesel and LPG at the same price despite the 13c difference in unleaded.

Differences in the price signage between the two Caltex outlets can cause confusion, with the southbound Caltex appearing two cents cheaper at a glance.

However, that outlet is advertising discount E10 unleaded fuel as the top price, rather than regular unleaded (as the northbound Caltex does not carry E10 fuel).

The BP station on Mellor St is planted in the middle price ground, with both unleaded and diesel going for 118.9 cents.

Motorists in Toowoomba are furious over a 30c jump in fuel prices at some stations overnight.



Gympie fuel prices as of Monday, 7.30am:

Coles Express (Bruce Hwy, southbound near Centro)

Discount unleaded: 125.9

Unleaded: 129.9

Diesel: 119.9

Autogas: 66.2



Caltex (Bruce Hwy, southbound near Centro)

Discount E10 unleaded: 110.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Vortex Diesel: 119.9

LPG: 66.2



Caltex (Bruce Hwy, northbound near Channon St)

Discount unleaded: 112.9

Unleaded: 116.9

Vortex Diesel: 119.9

Vortex 95: 129.9



BP (Mellor St)

Unleaded: 118.9

Diesel: 118.9