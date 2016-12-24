13 Things to do in Gympie these holidays

HOLIDAY FUN: January 16 is a chance to have a go at stand up paddle boarding at Inskip Point.

Movies in the Park, December 24, January 6, January 13

Get Santa at Nelson Reserve (December 24, 7pm), Oddball at The Swimming Pool, Rainbow Beach (January 6, 7pm) and Paddington at Lake Alford (January 13, 7pm).

Fun movies for the whole family to enjoy. Bring a chair and some blankets. Snacks and drinks provided.

Summer Reading Club, runs all holidays

Gympie Library

Summer Reading Break-up party January 20, 10.30-11.30am.

Bookings are essential for the party. Call 5481 0859.

Join the National Reading Club to receive a welcome gift and reading rewards throughout the holidays.

Charcoal Portraits, January 10

Gympie Regional Galley.

1pm-3pm, 6-12 years of age.

Learn to draw using charcoal with Alicia. Use coloured paper, charcoal and crayon to create a portrait. $6.50 members, $8.50 non-members.

Bookings and payment are essential to secure your place. Payment can be made by phone with a credit card on 5481 0733 or by visiting the gallery front desk.

Paper Mache Animals, January 10 and 20

Gympie Regional Gallery.

10am-12pm, 8-12 years of age.

Construct an animal sculpture with Alicia using paper mache.

Then come back on Friday, January 20 to finish your animal. $13 members, $17 non-members.

Bookings and payment are essential to secure your place. Payment can be made by phone with a credit card on 5481 0733 or by visiting the gallery front desk.

Clay Dogs, January 11 and 20

Gympie Regional Gallery.

1pm-3pm, 6-12 years of age. Be inspired and construct a dog sculpture using clay building techniques in Part 1. Then come back for Part 2 on Friday, January 20 to paint and decorate. $13 members, $17 non-members.

Bookings and payment are essential to secure your place. Payment can be made by phone with a credit card on 5481 0733 or by visiting the gallery front desk.

Lab of Awesome, January 11

USC Gympie, 71 Cartwright Rd.

9.30am-3.30pm, 12-17 years of age.

The University of the Sunshine Coast Lab of Awesome crew from the Engage Research Lab are coming to Gympie.

Join in for a day of interactive activities with the latest in tech gizmos and gadgets identified with future careers, including augmented reality, virtual reality and Al robots.

Bookings essential. Book online at holidayfun.com.au.

Family Play Session, January 12

Nelson Reserve.

10-11.30am, under 12 years of age.

Get down to Nelson Reserve and enjoy a fun play session with face painting, craft activities, jumping castle and games for children under 12. All materials supplied.

All children must be accompanied and supervised by an adult.

Make your own sock animal or monster, January 12

Gympie Library.

10.30-11.30am.

All materials are supplied, so just come along.

For more information phone (07) 5481 0859.

Paint Big, Paint Bold, January 13

Gympie Regional Gallery.

10am-12pm, 6-12 years of age.

Make big bold paintings of your own with Shawn. $6.50 members, $8.50 non-members.

Bookings and payment are essential to secure your place. Payment can be made by phone with a credit card on 5481 0733 or by visiting the gallery front desk.

Wonderful Sculpture, January 13

Gympie Regional Gallery.

1-3pm, 6-12 years of age.

Create your own special story scene with mixed media, to hang on the wall or sit in a special place.

$6.50 members, $8.50 non-members.

Bookings and payment are essential to secure your place. Payment can be made by phone with a credit card on 5481 0733 or by visiting the gallery front desk.

Star Weave Jam, January 13 and 15

Gympie Regional Gallery.

10.30-11.30am, 6-12 years of age.

Make lovely stars for the One Million Stars to End Violence project.

These stars will be displayed throughout the region. Free.

Stand Up Paddle Boarding, January 16

Pelican Bay, Inskip Point.

8am-1pm, 13-17 years of age. The perfect way to spend a morning on the water. Instructors will teach you basic SUP techniques and guide you through the tour.

Participants must be able to swim.

Bus will depart from Gympie Civic Centre, Mellor St, Gympie at 8am sharp.

Bookings essential. Book online at holidayfun.com.au.

Lego Competition, January 19

Gympie Library.

10.30-11.30am, bookings essential.

Get your creative juices flowing with this Lego competition.

BYO Lego. Competition starts at 10.30am. Free.