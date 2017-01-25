12 deals you can grab at Gympie fast food joints now

IF YOU love fast food and a bargain then you're going to love these deals going on around Gympie.

The Gympie Times asked our top fast food outlets and this is what they have for you:

McDonald's Gympie

24 Nuggets for $9.95 (starts Friday and runs for two weeks)

WHAT'S NEW? Raspberry flavour Frozen Coke is back today - and all large Frozen Cokes continue to be $1

KFC Gympie

24 Nuggets for $10

KFC $5 Lunch with Flatbread Aioli Slider

$1 Pepsi Freeze and Mountain Dew Freeze

WHAT'S NEW? Lamington Crusher in time for Australia Day $3.95

Hungry Jack's Gympie

Free Small Chips and Coke with a Whopper purchase

$1 hash browns (served 5am - 11am)

WHAT'S NEW? New Frozen Coke flavours in store are iced coffee and mango - $1

Red Rooster Gympie

Ripper deal - 1/2 ripper (chicken, lettuce and mayo on a long bun), small gravy, small chips for $5

Lunch tropicana - 1/4 piece of chicken, pineapple fritter and small chips for $6 (served 11am - 4pm)

WHAT'S NEW? Add glazes to your chicken for free - including smoky bbq, Moroccan chicken & garlic soy

Domino's Gympie

Cheaper Everyday $5 value range pizzas $5 online, $5.95 in store

Two sides for $ 7 - use coupon code 590 658 (includes garlic bread, drinks and a large range of desserts)

WHAT'S NEW? Poutine - chips with gravy, ground beef and cheese $6.95

Pizza Hut Gympie

Two garlic bread for $5.50 - use coupon code 256 556

Family Treat Box includes 2 large pizzas, 1 ultimate Hershey's Cookie & 10 cheesy bread sticks and dip at $27 pick up