110 years is cause to celebrate

FUN TIMES: Come along and try bowls just like Graham McCormack who is pictured here playing social bowls at Gympie Bowls Club in July.

FOR over 110 years the Gympie Bowls Club has been a place where sportsmen and later women have come to take a turn on the greens.

Established by Edgar Benjamin Davidson in 1905 on his Southside property "Iona”, the club quickly gained in popularity.

An opening took place at 3pm on Thursday March 16 on the Iona green on Mr Davidson's property situated between Stumm and Glastonbury Rds, with Mr Davidson named as the club's patron.

Almost exactly one year later on March 15, 1906 the Gympie Bowling Club opened a new bowling green at Wickham St (presently Rimmington's City Gym behind Domino's Pizza and Red Rooster).

This site became home to the club for many years.

The Gympie Bowls Club expanded and built a clubhouse, and eventually a second green was laid.

The clubhouse also expanded especially once the Gympie Ladies Bowling Club was formed in 1932.

The Sunshine Ladies Bowling Club was formed soon after in 1937 and the club continued to flourish and go from strength to strength.

Over time several factors including parking, the ever-increasing traffic on the highway and access to the bottom green in particular led to discussions in 1990 that the club needed to be relocated.

So on October 22 and 23, 1994 the club came almost full circle and two new greens were opened on the Southside, not far from the club's original roots.

The clubhouse as it stands now opened on February 11, 1996.

And to celebrate over 110 years of bowling, and over 20 years in the new clubhouse, the club will be holding a number of free "come and try” days to inspire a whole new group of bowlers to become members.

Over six sessions on October 11, 13, 18, 20, 25 and 27 the Gympie Bowls Club is throwing open its doors to teach anyone over the age of 12 how to bowl with free lessons.

Registrations are essential. To register leave a message on 5482 1193, email gympiebowls@outlook.com or leave a message on their Facebook page.