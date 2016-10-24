$100k to improve RV facilities in a Fraser Coast town

MORE tourists could be coming pass Tiaro soon as its RV facilities are set for an upgrade.



There has been $100,000 allocated for this very purpose, in hopes of classifying the town as RV friendly by the Campervan Motorhome Club of Australia in the near future.



Half of that money is from the the government's new fast-track funding system and the rest is from the Fraser Coast Regional Council.



Mayor Chris Loft said this was the next move to identify the whole of the Fraser Coast region as RV friendly.



"The upgrade is in-line with the direction we are going," he said.



"We would love to be known all through the highway, as being RV friendly."



Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders said the quick turnover of this method of funding will have an immediate impact on the community.



"Tiaro is a popular break stop for road travellers on the Bruce Highway," he said.



"This grant will and improve the stopover area which is designed for caravans, RVs and drive tourists, providing short term, overnight and self-contained camping."

No town in the Fraser Coast is considered RV friendly at the moment under the Campervan Motorhome Club of Australia's classification.



Our closest RV friendly towns are Childers, Biggenden and Gympie.



Two other projects also received funding under the government's fast-track funding system.



An alert rainfall station on the Maryborough-Biggenden Road thanks to $10,000, and $28,000 will go towards an automated flood warning signs on Arborten Road, Glenwood.



"The rainfall station on the Maryborough-Biggenden Road will cover an identified gap in the regional road rainfall monitoring network, and warning signs in Glenwood will enhance community disaster preparedness," Mr Saunders said.



"This will not only see jobs being created but vital infrastructure and mitigation projects will be delivered sooner to benefit everyone."



A criteria under the funding scheme is for projects to be delivered within 12 months of grant approval, which means works on the three projects will start soon.

