10 things to do in Gympie when it's raining

3rd Oct 2016 12:56 PM Updated: 12:56 PM

IT'S raining, it's pouring and could most likely continue throughout the week. But never fear: here are a few things to keep you or the kids entertained when it's raining in Gympie.
 

1. Tenpin bowling

Embark on a family-friendly outing with this sport that isn't really a sport.

Visit the Gympie Tenpin website for more information or call 5482 6688.


2. Gympie Regional Art Gallery

Check out what exhibitions are running at the Gympie Regional Gallery in Nash St here. There is always plenty to see and it's a nice place to take time out to reflect. 

Visit the gallery page on the GRC website or call 5481 0733.

 

BETTER BUSINESS: Opening of The Gympie Jungle. Back from Left: owners, Phil and Chris Wilson, with (front) Katie Bickle, Lillie Cravigan, Ryan Mellor.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times
BETTER BUSINESS: Opening of The Gympie Jungle. Back from Left: owners, Phil and Chris Wilson, with (front) Katie Bickle, Lillie Cravigan, Ryan Mellor.Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods


3. Gympie Jungle

Kids driving you mad? Let them run wild through the jungle while you put your feet up at the Jungle cafe.

Visit the Gympie Jungle website or call 5481 1290.


4. Indoor skate park

Get the blood rushing on bikes, skateboards or scooters at Pipe Dreamz, Gympie's indoor skate park. 

Visit the Pipe Dreamz Facebook page for more information. 


5. Take a coffee break

Wet days are the best kind for warming yourself around a steaming mug of coffee. 

Amelia's Cafe and Gloria Jeans are the top picks of the Gympie Times office. 

 

6. Visit the Gympie Woodworks Museum 

 The Gympie Woodworks Museum shares the story of our forestry and how it shaped our culture, industries and landscapes. Visit the website for more information. 

 

7. Visit the Gympie Mining Museum 

The Gympie Gold Mining and Historical Museum depicts Gympie's colourful history as the "town that saved Queensland from bankruptcy". Visit the website for more information. 

 

GYMPIE REGIONAL LIBRARIES. Chathuri and Sarasi Maheepala get creative at Gympie Library.
GYMPIE REGIONAL LIBRARIES. Chathuri and Sarasi Maheepala get creative at Gympie Library.

 

8. Visit the library

Spend a while in any of the six libraries across the Gympie region, with sites in Gympie (main library), Goomeri, Imbil, Kilkivan, Rainbow Beach and Tin Can Bay.

If you're not the bookish type, there's still plenty to entertain with CDs, DVDs, comic books, magazines and free Wi-Fi. 

Don't forget the library is closed on Saturday afternoon and Sunday. 

Visit the library website for more information. 

 

9. Declare a crafts day

Stock up at one of Gypmie's craft stores, then go wild with crafts. 

If you're seeking inspiration for your big project, craftsmeisters swear by Pinterest

 

10. See a movie

The Secret Life of Pets is sure to be a hit with the kids when it opens this Saturday, while War Dogs or Sausage Party will entertain adults looking for a laugh. Jane Austen fans can't miss the latest movie adaptation, Love and Friendship.

Visit the Gympie Cinemas website for session times. 

Topics:  gympie, raining, things to do, weather, whatson

