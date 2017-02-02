10 spots to grab a frozen drink in Gympie today

WITH 37 degree weather on the cards today everyone will be chomping at the bit to keep cool - and downing a frozen Coke or cool shake is not a bad way to start.
Serving hundreds of Frozen Cokes a day in summer, a Gympie Hungry Jack's spokesperson said straight after school was the biggest rush for Frozen drinks.
Mango flavour has the most pulling power at Hungry Jacks, the spokeswoman said, followed by creaming soda.
At Gympie McDonald's its the pine lime flavours patrons are lining up for.
But with overuse the machines sometimes go into maintenance mode.
"It's all to do with how many drinks are pulled as to when it goes into defrost mode,” Hungry Jacks reported
"It depends on the sugar content and the carbon dioxide level in the machine - it goes into defrost mode automatically so it comes out the right consistency.”
But she said not to worry, if one machine goes into defrost mode, the rest will still be working hard to churn out the frozen goods - you may just have to wait five minutes for your favourite flavour.
10 spots to grab a frozen drink today in Gympie:
1. Hungry Jack's Gympie
- Frozen Coke - $1 (large), $2 (jumbo)
Flavours: Coke, Sprite, Fanta, coffee, mango, creaming soda
Popular: Oreo Shakes - chocolate syrup, thick shake with crushed Oreo biscuits on top - $2.50
Popular: Barista Brothers - coffee frappe topped with cream and chocolate dust - $2
Other: Shakes - $2.85 - $4.45
2. McDonald's Gympie
- Frozen Coke - $1
Flavours: Coke, pine lime and lemon, lime and bitters (while stocks last before moving onto grape and frozen raspberry)
Popular: Spiders $1
Other: Shakes, frappes
3. Coles Express service station, River Rd
- Slushies: 80c (small), $1.50 (large), $2 (jumbo), 2 x jumbo for $3
Flavours: Coke, apple & vanilla
4. Kebab Zone, Gympie Central Shopping Centre
- Slushies: $2.50 (small), $3.50 (medium), $4.50 (large)
Flavours: Cola, lemon lime, raspberry, vanilla, grape, candy
5. Donut King, Gympie Central Shopping Centre
- Frozen Coke $4.50 (reg), $5.50 (large)
Flavours: Coke and raspberry
- Milk shakes: $4.50 (reg), $.5.50 (large)
- Thick shakes: $5.50 (reg), $.6.50 (large)
Flavours: chocolate, strawberry, caramel, banana, vanilla, lime
6. Wendy's, Gympie Central Shopping Centre
- Chillers (frappe with soft serve on top) - $5.50
- Milkshakes - $4 (small), $5 (large)
- Thick shakes - $5 (small), $6 (large)
Flavours: traditional and unique flavours including strawberry, chocolate, caramel, vanilla, lime, cookies and cream, honeycomb and blue heaven.
7. Longs Crescent Rd 1 Stop Shop, Crescent Rd
- Slushies: $2.50 (small), $3.50 (medium), $4.50 (large)
Flavours: Coke, blue raspberry, strawberry, grape, sour shocker, candy kick
8. Healthy Leaf Cafe, Goldfields Plaza
- Fruit chiller: $6, flavours: passion fruit, banana, mango
- Smoothies: $7, flavours: a range including tropicana, mango, spinach & kale
9. Murphy's Corner Store, Bligh St
- Slushies: $2.70 (small), $3.80 (medium), $4.90 (large)
Flavours: Cola, strawberry, raspberry, grape, lemon, lime, sour apple
10. Rendezvous Café, Goldfields Plaza
- Milkshakes: $4 (small) $4.90 (large)
- Thick shakes: $5
- Iced coffee & choc : $6
Flavours: chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, caramel, lime, banana, coffee