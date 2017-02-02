10 spots to grab a frozen drink in Gympie today

WITH 37 degree weather on the cards today everyone will be chomping at the bit to keep cool - and downing a frozen Coke or cool shake is not a bad way to start.

Serving hundreds of Frozen Cokes a day in summer, a Gympie Hungry Jack's spokesperson said straight after school was the biggest rush for Frozen drinks.

Mango flavour has the most pulling power at Hungry Jacks, the spokeswoman said, followed by creaming soda.

At Gympie McDonald's its the pine lime flavours patrons are lining up for.

But with overuse the machines sometimes go into maintenance mode.

"It's all to do with how many drinks are pulled as to when it goes into defrost mode,” Hungry Jacks reported

"It depends on the sugar content and the carbon dioxide level in the machine - it goes into defrost mode automatically so it comes out the right consistency.”

But she said not to worry, if one machine goes into defrost mode, the rest will still be working hard to churn out the frozen goods - you may just have to wait five minutes for your favourite flavour.

Yum: Keep cool with a Frozen Coke Contributed

10 spots to grab a frozen drink today in Gympie:

1. Hungry Jack's Gympie

Frozen Coke - $1 (large), $2 (jumbo)

Flavours: Coke, Sprite, Fanta, coffee, mango, creaming soda

Popular: Oreo Shakes - chocolate syrup, thick shake with crushed Oreo biscuits on top - $2.50

Popular: Barista Brothers - coffee frappe topped with cream and chocolate dust - $2

Other: Shakes - $2.85 - $4.45

2. McDonald's Gympie

Frozen Coke - $1

Flavours: Coke, pine lime and lemon, lime and bitters (while stocks last before moving onto grape and frozen raspberry)

Popular: Spiders $1

Other: Shakes, frappes

Alex Bayntun,5, shows one way to keep cool in this hot humid weather but it requires two slushies from your parents Tropical Island slushie machine. Photo: Robyne Cuerel / Fraser Coast Chronicle Robyne Cuerel

3. Coles Express service station, River Rd

Slushies: 80c (small), $1.50 (large), $2 (jumbo), 2 x jumbo for $3

Flavours: Coke, apple & vanilla

4. Kebab Zone, Gympie Central Shopping Centre

Slushies: $2.50 (small), $3.50 (medium), $4.50 (large)

Flavours: Cola, lemon lime, raspberry, vanilla, grape, candy

5. Donut King, Gympie Central Shopping Centre

Frozen Coke $4.50 (reg), $5.50 (large)

Flavours: Coke and raspberry

Milk shakes: $4.50 (reg), $.5.50 (large)

Thick shakes: $5.50 (reg), $.6.50 (large)

Flavours: chocolate, strawberry, caramel, banana, vanilla, lime

Refreshing iced coffe drink with whipped cream: freddoccino, frappuccino Natalia Van Doninck

6. Wendy's, Gympie Central Shopping Centre

Chillers (frappe with soft serve on top) - $5.50

Milkshakes - $4 (small), $5 (large)

Thick shakes - $5 (small), $6 (large)

Flavours: traditional and unique flavours including strawberry, chocolate, caramel, vanilla, lime, cookies and cream, honeycomb and blue heaven.

7. Longs Crescent Rd 1 Stop Shop, Crescent Rd

Slushies: $2.50 (small), $3.50 (medium), $4.50 (large)

Flavours: Coke, blue raspberry, strawberry, grape, sour shocker, candy kick

8. Healthy Leaf Cafe, Goldfields Plaza

Fruit chiller: $6, flavours: passion fruit, banana, mango

Smoothies: $7, flavours: a range including tropicana, mango, spinach & kale

Contributed

9. Murphy's Corner Store, Bligh St

Slushies: $2.70 (small), $3.80 (medium), $4.90 (large)

Flavours: Cola, strawberry, raspberry, grape, lemon, lime, sour apple

10. Rendezvous Café, Goldfields Plaza

Milkshakes: $4 (small) $4.90 (large)

Thick shakes: $5

Iced coffee & choc : $6

Flavours: chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, caramel, lime, banana, coffee