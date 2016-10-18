29°
News

10 regional Queensland seats could fall to Pauline Hanson

18th Oct 2016 4:49 AM
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson
One Nation leader Pauline Hanson

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

PAULINE Hanson's One Nation looks likely to steal at least 10 seats from the major parties at the Queensland election, with regional LNP seats the most vulnerable.

The Australian is reporting that 13 electorates in regional Queensland had voting booths where One Nation secured more than 20% support, highlighting pockets of major support for the minor party.

The seats of Lockyer, Callide, Condamine, Nanango, Hervey Bay, Gympie, Southern Downs, Burnett, Gregory and Maryborough -- all held by the LNP -- could fall to One Nation if her support continues to build.

Similarly, Labor-held electorates of Mirani, Ipswich West and Maryborough may also be lost to Ms Hanson's party.

Griffith University political analyst Paul Williams said seats of Condamine and Callide were more likely to land in the hands of One Nation, particularly if Callide MP Jeff Seeney does not re-contest his seat.

The figures come a day after Newspoll showed One Nation had tripled its support since the election, with 6% support nationally and 10% support in Queensland for lower house seats.

Topics:  editors picks one nation pauline hanson queensland

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

Teething tablet fears prompt "urgent investigation" by TGA

EXCLUSIVE: AUSTRALIA’S drug regulator is warning parents not to use homeopathic teething gels and tablets after they were linked to 10...

X Factor ride is not over yet for Dennis Sisters

IT'S NOT OVER YET: Gympie's The Dennis Sisters, Tiana and Briannah did not survive tonight's challenge.

Gympie's Dennis Sister face disappoinment in X Factor

Man charged with Gympie CBD rape granted bail

The man charged with raping a woman in the Gympie CBD leaves Gympie Magistrates Court after being granted bail today.

Magistrate grants bail over alleged 'opportunistic' rape

Putting cancer in the rear-view mirror

PRETTY IN PINK: One of the hundreds of vehicles that took to Teewan Beach to raise awareness and funding for breast cancer research.

MORE than 400 pink 4WDs took to the beach to fight breast cancer.

Local Partners

Valley conservationist wins national Landcare award

MARY Valley cropper, conservationist and Mary River Catchment co-ordinating committee officer, Steve Burgess has won a major national Landcare award.

Riders saddle up to raise funds for Angel Flight

RIDE ON: Ben Chubb prepares to take to the trails.

Riders from across the country in annual charity event

Community events around Gympie region today

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community diary for Gympie region today and tomorrow

VIEW to a few impressive milestone

BIRTHDAY GIRLS: Annette Bourke (left) and Elsa Meier celebrate turning 60 and 80 respectively at Gympie VIEW Club.

Members help celebrate 60th and 80th birthdays

Art sessions introduce littlies to gallery environment

ARTISTS AT WORK: Artplay is a lovely way to introduce littlies to the gallery environment.

Artplay gives youngsters a chance to get creative

X Factor ride is not over yet for Dennis Sisters

X Factor ride is not over yet for Dennis Sisters

Gympie's Dennis Sister face disappoinment in X Factor but it's not over yet

Sam's not sour after Australian Survivor elimination

Australian Survivor contestant Sam Webb.

CHARITY CEO doesn't blame Lee for plotting against him.

Jon Bon Jovi overcame "darkness" thanks to his wife

Jon Bon Jovi thanks his wife Dorothea for helping him to beat his demons. The 54-year-old rock star has admitted to hitting his lowest ebb following the abrupt departure of guitarist Richie Sambora from his band in 2013 - but has credited his wife of 27 years for ensuring he fought through the turmoil.

JON Bon Jovi thanks wife Dorothea for helping him beat his demons.

Gympie West School wins best float of the parade

Gympie Gold Rush parade 2016.

Gympie's 2016 judged the best one ever

Phil Collins can't stand Paul McCartney 14 years later

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending. The 65-year-old star is former fan of the legendary singer, but his perception of Sir Paul took a sharp downward turn following an encounter at the Party at the Palace event at Buckingham Palace in 2002, which marked the Golden Jubilee of Britain's Queen Elizabeth.

Phil Collins thinks Sir Paul McCartney is condescending.

Lady Gaga: Being a woman "ain't easy"

Lady Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy". The 30-year-old pop star thinks all women share many of the same life struggles and has admitted the situation is pulling her "apart". She reflected: "Many women, no matter their race, colour, religion, go through the same issues with men, bodies, minds. A lot of women shut down, as they don't feel heard. It ain't easy. I know it is pulling me apa

LADY Gaga thinks being a woman "ain't easy".

Simon Cowell's gay sex joke backfires on TV

Simon Cowell

X Factor judge's quick quip draws gasps from audience

GOOMBOORIAN 1 ACRE

Goomboorian 4570

Residential Land 0 0 $160,000

Lovely 1 acre block in the sought after area of Goomboorian. Beautiful red soil, a brand new American barn shed has just been erected with power hooked to the shed...

CALICO CREEK CHARACTER CLASSIC

298 Calico Creek Road, Calico Creek 4570

House 3 1 5 $325,000

Steeped in history is the old headmaster's home from days gone by. This home is set on 1012m2 fenced block that is surrounded by a much larger rural property...

RESORT STYLE LIVING - PRIME SOUTHSIDE LOCATION

42 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 3 $490,000

This solid brick family home presents a unique lifestyle opportunity. Designed for entertaining, the expansive property's immaculately landscaped grounds offer...

COMFORTABLE FAMILY HOME

12 Firchester Court, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 2 $248,000

Situated on the east side of Gympie is a lowset 3 bedroom split block home on a partly fenced town block. It has an open plan air-conditioned living area with a...

CLOSE TO ALL AMENITIES

52 Wises Road, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $240,000

Situated in the heart of Gympie is a solid 3 bedroom lowset hardiplank over brick home on a fully fenced block. The kitchen is fully renovated with an open plan...

BUILD YOUR DREAM HOME!

Lot 196 Arbortwentynine Rd, Glenwood 4570

Residential Land Looking to build? Look no further. This lightly timbered 1.87 acre affordable ... $55,000

Looking to build? Look no further. This lightly timbered 1.87 acre affordable property is ready for your new home and shed. 10 minutes to shops. Take advantage...

STOP RENTING

90 Dan Meurant Dve, Curra 4570

Residential Land This high set affordable property is ready for you to build your ... $95,000

This high set affordable property is ready for you to build your dream home. Great block of land approx 1.5 acre with bitumen road frontage, power available, good...

INVESTMENT OPPORTUNITY

6A Mulcahy Tce, Gympie 4570

Residential Land DA approved with plans for 10 units. 2,515 square metres available right ... $365,000

DA approved with plans for 10 units. 2,515 square metres available right in the heart of Gympie! Stormwater and soil tests are done! Don't delay Ring Rae...

LIFESTYLE AT ITS BEST

136 Tamaree Road, Tamaree 4570

House 4 2 3 $395,000

This immaculate property offers the very best of both worlds, comfortable country living on the doorstep of town. The lush 3.63 acre property has lovely manicured...

Business Opportunity... Destination... Position

63 Gympie Road, Tin Can Bay 4580

House 3 1 2 $240,000

Town Plan Zone of LOCAL CENTRE. So colse to everything !! This Exclusively Listed cute 2-3 bedroom home is close to the shops and easy walk to the pristine Tin Can...

Old Coast timber mill to become $20m housing estate

The developer has described Beerwah as a 'growth corridor'.

Hinterland town to see new $20m master-planned development

'Realistic pricing': Gladstone property bouncing back

Kirkwood for Real Estate, October 13, 2016.

Property gurus say an oversupply is still affecting the market.

Sunshine Coast shines at master builders' night of nights

Orange is the New Black.

Coast in spotlight at 2016 Queensland Master Builders Awards

First-time homebuyers pick up house for HOW MUCH?

This two-bedroom workers cottage on Appin St in Nanango sold for $77,500.

A YOUNG couple has snapped up their first home

Good food, ghost stories, and a slice of local Gympie history

STILL STANDING: Kim Smith has looked after the old Queenslander for 20 years.

KINGSTON House still makes an impression after 115 years.

Big moves ahead for Gympie housing market

HOUSING BOOM: Agents are predicting big things for Gympie property in the near future

REAL estate agents are predicting big things for the housing market