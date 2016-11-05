10 places to keep cool in the Gympie region this weekend

1. Gympie Memorial Pool

Welcome to spring! Aimee Bruckner is looking forward to the weather with swim training at Memorial Pool, Gympie.

Where: River Rd, Gympie

Opening times: Monday to Friday: 7am - 6pm, weekends: 8:30am - 5:30pm

Cost: Over 10-years-old: $3.50, under 10-years-old: $2.50, spectator: $1

IF you live in Gympie, this is the quickest way to beat the blasting heat this weekend. Whether it's a few dozen laps or a paddle with the kids, the Memorial Pool is sure to make you instantly feel better when the mercury soars. With a 50m Olympic pool and wading pool, there's plenty of room for everyone.

If you have a soft spot for the Memorial, then this is the last summer to enjoy it before it makes way for Gympie's new aquatic centre early next year.

2. Cedar Grove

Where: Along Amamoor Creek Rd, 12km west from Amamoor township.

THIS spectacular swimming hole is set in the sub-tropical rainforest of the Amamoor State Forest. A surround of large red cedars, figs and piccabeen palm groves keeps the popular spot shaded, while the water's sandy and pebbly edge is the perfect place to relax near the sounds of the splashing fun.

3. Glastonbury Camping Ground

Where: Off Greendale Rd, Glastonbury. Follow Gympie-Woolooga Rd, turn right into Diggins Rd before Greendale Rd.

SET on the the south-east edge of Brooyar State Forest alongside Glastonbury Creek, this secluded spot is great place to keep cool. The quiet grassy area and babbling creek you can dip in are great for young families to enjoy a day out.

4. Mothar Mountain Rock Pools

Where: A 20 minute drive south-east of Gympie via Noosa Rd (bitumen) and Hill Rd (last 2 km gravel).

IF you're looking for a relaxing and sheltered place to cool off the Mothar Mountain Rock Pools in the Woondum National park is the ticket. Just 10 or 15 minutes from town, the water cascades between rocks through the tall eucalypt rainforest. It's the perfect place for a picnic or barbecue with plenty of shade, tables, wood fired barbecues, water and toilets provided.

5. Yabba Creek

Where: Located near Imbil, via the Mary Valley Tourist drive south of Gympie

BEAUTIFUL Yabba Creek is a popular place to keep cool, with its placid, gentle waters the perfect place to swim, kayak, fish or even catch a sneaky peek of platypus that call the creek home. Fishing is permitted in the rivers and creeks. The creek comes off Borumba Dam and can be accessed at a number of points.

6. Widgee Crossing

Where: Head to the dead end of Widgee Crossing Rd and access the river by foot.

WIDGEE Crossing is a great spot to relax for a picnic or fishing or a paddle. If you drive down to Widgee Crossing from the north side, the land on the left is a reserve and state land on the river bank.

7. The Sands on the Mary River

Where: Access off the Bruce Hwy, south of Aldi.

THE SANDS is the ideal spot right in the heart of Gympie for swimming, canoeing, fishing and picnicing. The sandy area below Normanby Bridge on the Mary River is accessible by 4WD, while a bit rough, is worth the trip.

8. Rainbow Beach

Where: One hour's drive north east of Gympie, via Tin can Bay Rd and Rainbow Beach Rd

Patrolled: Monday to Friday: 9am- 5pm, weekends: 8am-5pm

IT doesn't get more magic than swimming in the cool aqua surf against the stunning back drop of the coloured sandscape at Rainbow Beach. Patrolled everyday in the hotter months, the beach can serve up some great waves for board riders or be the perfect place to splash on the water's edge for youngsters. Make sure you check conditions before going in the water and stay swimming between the flags as Rainbow beach can produce hazardous rips.

9. Tin Can Bay

Where: Half an hour's drive north east of Gympie via Tin Can Bay Rd.

IF you are looking for calm waters, Tin Can Bay, which is protected by Fraser Island, is the perfect place to cool off. You can explore the sand flats at low tides to see thousands of soldier crabs or pump for yabbies. Fish off the jetties, cast a net in the shallow waters or hire a dingy and fish in the estuaries.

10. Searey's Creek

Where: 7.5km south of Rainbow Beach off Rainbow Beach Rd.

THIS spot is epitome of refreshing - with the cool, crystal waters easily accessible from the timber board walks that weave through heath and low woodland. Shaded at all times of the day, this hidden gem is also accessible by wheelchair for 100m.