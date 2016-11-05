36°
News

10 places to keep cool in the Gympie region this weekend

Frances Klein
| 5th Nov 2016 6:00 AM
Ryley, Lacey and Cameron Lee enjoy a dip in the Mary River.
Ryley, Lacey and Cameron Lee enjoy a dip in the Mary River. Patrick Woods

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

1. Gympie Memorial Pool

 

Welcome to spring! Aimee Bruckner is looking forward to the weather with swim training at Memorial Pool, Gympie. (note new swimwear from Surf, Dive and Ski in the Gympie Central Shopping Centre).Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times
Welcome to spring! Aimee Bruckner is looking forward to the weather with swim training at Memorial Pool, Gympie. (note new swimwear from Surf, Dive and Ski in the Gympie Central Shopping Centre).Photo Patrick Woods / Gympie Times Patrick Woods

Where: River Rd, Gympie

Opening times: Monday to Friday: 7am - 6pm, weekends: 8:30am - 5:30pm

Cost: Over 10-years-old: $3.50, under 10-years-old: $2.50, spectator: $1

IF you live in Gympie, this is the quickest way to beat the blasting heat this weekend. Whether it's a few dozen laps or a paddle with the kids, the Memorial Pool is sure to make you instantly feel better when the mercury soars. With a 50m Olympic pool and wading pool, there's plenty of room for everyone.

If you have a soft spot for the Memorial, then this is the last summer to enjoy it before it makes way for Gympie's new aquatic centre early next year.

2. Cedar Grove

Where: Along Amamoor Creek Rd, 12km west from Amamoor township.

THIS spectacular swimming hole is set in the sub-tropical rainforest of the Amamoor State Forest. A surround of large red cedars, figs and piccabeen palm groves keeps the popular spot shaded, while the water's sandy and pebbly edge is the perfect place to relax near the sounds of the splashing fun.

 

Layla and Araya Lynam having a swim at Cedar Grove.
Layla and Araya Lynam having a swim at Cedar Grove. Renee Pilcher

3. Glastonbury Camping Ground

Where: Off Greendale Rd, Glastonbury. Follow Gympie-Woolooga Rd, turn right into Diggins Rd before Greendale Rd.

SET on the the south-east edge of Brooyar State Forest alongside Glastonbury Creek, this secluded spot is great place to keep cool. The quiet grassy area and babbling creek you can dip in are great for young families to enjoy a day out.

4. Mothar Mountain Rock Pools

Where: A 20 minute drive south-east of Gympie via Noosa Rd (bitumen) and Hill Rd (last 2 km gravel).

IF you're looking for a relaxing and sheltered place to cool off the Mothar Mountain Rock Pools in the Woondum National park is the ticket. Just 10 or 15 minutes from town, the water cascades between rocks through the tall eucalypt rainforest. It's the perfect place for a picnic or barbecue with plenty of shade, tables, wood fired barbecues, water and toilets provided.

 

A good place to escape the heat, Maddy Bisgrove cools off at Mothar Mountain rock pools.
A good place to escape the heat, Maddy Bisgrove cools off at Mothar Mountain rock pools. Patrick Woods

5. Yabba Creek

Where: Located near Imbil, via the Mary Valley Tourist drive south of Gympie

BEAUTIFUL Yabba Creek is a popular place to keep cool, with its placid, gentle waters the perfect place to swim, kayak, fish or even catch a sneaky peek of platypus that call the creek home. Fishing is permitted in the rivers and creeks. The creek comes off Borumba Dam and can be accessed at a number of points.

6. Widgee Crossing

Where: Head to the dead end of Widgee Crossing Rd and access the river by foot.

WIDGEE Crossing is a great spot to relax for a picnic or fishing or a paddle. If you drive down to Widgee Crossing from the north side, the land on the left is a reserve and state land on the river bank.

7. The Sands on the Mary River

Where: Access off the Bruce Hwy, south of Aldi.

THE SANDS is the ideal spot right in the heart of Gympie for swimming, canoeing, fishing and picnicing. The sandy area below Normanby Bridge on the Mary River is accessible by 4WD, while a bit rough, is worth the trip.

8. Rainbow Beach

Where: One hour's drive north east of Gympie, via Tin can Bay Rd and Rainbow Beach Rd

Patrolled: Monday to Friday: 9am- 5pm, weekends: 8am-5pm

IT doesn't get more magic than swimming in the cool aqua surf against the stunning back drop of the coloured sandscape at Rainbow Beach. Patrolled everyday in the hotter months, the beach can serve up some great waves for board riders or be the perfect place to splash on the water's edge for youngsters. Make sure you check conditions before going in the water and stay swimming between the flags as Rainbow beach can produce hazardous rips.

 

RAINBOW BEACH: Ella Gair, Marc Kinaldi and Edan Gair enjoy the waves.
RAINBOW BEACH: Ella Gair, Marc Kinaldi and Edan Gair enjoy the waves. MPS75

9. Tin Can Bay

Where: Half an hour's drive north east of Gympie via Tin Can Bay Rd.

IF you are looking for calm waters, Tin Can Bay, which is protected by Fraser Island, is the perfect place to cool off. You can explore the sand flats at low tides to see thousands of soldier crabs or pump for yabbies. Fish off the jetties, cast a net in the shallow waters or hire a dingy and fish in the estuaries.

10. Searey's Creek

Where: 7.5km south of Rainbow Beach off Rainbow Beach Rd.

THIS spot is epitome of refreshing - with the cool, crystal waters easily accessible from the timber board walks that weave through heath and low woodland. Shaded at all times of the day, this hidden gem is also accessible by wheelchair for 100m.

Gympie Times

Topics:  amamoor state forest cedar grove glastonbury glastonbury creek camping grounds gympie region national parks pool rainbow beach swimming tin can bay rd woondum

Gympie council dramas only lead to more questions

Gympie council dramas only lead to more questions

Drama surrounds the Gympie Regional Council and has most likely not yet reached critical mass. Watch this space.

Tin Can Bay needs and wants a jetty at Norman Pt

PRO JETTY: Tin Can Bay Tourism Park owner operator Melanie May argues a strong case for a jetty at Norman Point.

Tin Can Bay needs and wants a jetty at Norman Pt: letters to editor

10 places to keep cool in the Gympie region this weekend

Ryley, Lacey and Cameron Lee enjoy a dip in the Mary River.

Get out of the scorching sun and into some these super cool spots

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

Local Partners

James Nash readers excel in challenge

James Nash students place second in Readers Cup Challenge

Goblins and ghouls come out to party at Widgee

TRICKSTERS: Monique Parkhill (left) and Taylor Edwards were dressed for the occasion at last Friday's Halloween party at Widgee.

Halloween fun at Widgee

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

What's on around Gympie region this weekend

NOW HEAR THIS: What's on around Gympie region this week.

Community Diary for October 4-6

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

Robin Williams' widow claims dementia killed him

ROBIN Williams' widow Susan Schneider Williams has blamed his dementia for his death.

Book highlights key life skills for girls

Author Kaz Cooke has published a new book for younger girls.

Writer Kaz Cooke has sage advice for parents of tweens

TV Insider: Miranda Kerr on dealing with model life

Miranda Kerr pictured on the set of the TV series Australia's Next Top Model.

The Aussie supermodel talks the power of good thinking

Aubrey Plaza and Michael Cera almost wed in vegas

Aubrey Plaza had secret relationship with Michael Cera

Kendall Jenner buys $52,000 couch

'Boa' by Edra couch posted by Edra on Twitter

Why would a couch cost $52k?

Teresa Palmer: Mel Gibson is 'the best'

Mel Gibson has a 'childlike' nature

Prince George gave Ben Affleck's son a cold

Ben Affleck's son caught a cold from Prince George.

walk 2 town!

90 Monkland Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $209,000!

Looking for a classic Gympie home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment...

MUST BE SOLD!!

Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

Renovation needed on this home in a great location on a huge 1287m2 allotment. The home interior is tongue and grove, with hardwood flooring and frame. The view...

MAGNIFICENT COUNTRY

Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 4 $495,000

Horse lovers, you've found your paradise with this magnificent 30 acre (12ha) property situated approximately 18kms east of Gympie in the picturesque high rainfall...

A FAMILY HOME THAT WILL WOW YOU!

17 Primrose Ct, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $450,000

Let this magical property with breathtaking views from the deck wow you from the moment you enter. Built for luxury this property will impress the most discerning...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

Oh !! what a FEELING !!

2 Cerebus Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed ... $155,000

Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed with concrete floor and power. Water is connected to the shed, and also a small water tank at...

LOOK at ME

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $299,000...

This property is a real surprise package which would happily rollover from weekender to being your retirement home. The size of the amazing open living space is...

Secret Oasis at the end of a Cul-De-Sac

19 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $380,000

This exclusively listed impressive brick home set among beautiful established gardens is an oasis at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac waiting for you to make it your...

time 2 stop dreaming and just do it!

23 Heather Street, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 2 TOP BUY @...

Stop dreaming about it and start living the dream instead. Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home!

QUALITY LIVING WITH THE MOST ENVIABLE OF VIEWS

99 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This lovingly maintained master built, quality brick home is positioned on a 2462m2 allotment in the highly desirable location of Sorensen Road. The Tasmanian...

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

"Luxurious” Sunshine Coast home sells for $6.5m

You can now stay in multi-million dollar home

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!