10 pets that need your love at Gympie RSPCA

IF YOU are looking for a new furry family member, you can't go past these lovable fur babies who are looking for a good home at Gympie's RSPCA. Check out the adorable l-up below and remember all adoption fees include desexing, microchipping, up-to-date vaccinations, worming, flea treatment and a health check.

1. VINNIE

Vinnie Contributed

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / Akita (Mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 3 years and 1 months

"I AM a loving and friendly boy and could benefit from some socialization and training to help make me be the perfect dog. I am very fit and love to play, also being a working breed I need lots of exercise."

2. DENVER

Denver Contributed

Breed: Boxer (Mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 1 years

"I AM looking for a new home to call my own. I am learning all about life and am hoping I can continue to discover new places and join in on the fun times to be had. I am eager to learn and will be loyal to the end."

3. MALIBU

Malibu Contributed

Breed: Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 2 years and 6 months

Malibu is looking for a new home. Could this be with you? She is very playful, so lots of toys to keep her occupied would be in order. Malibu is a happy full of beans dog who loves nothing more than being part of any adventure thrown her way! If you would like to meet Malibu and you have another dog she would love to meet him/her before you make that important decision to take her home.

4. MAX

Max Contributed

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog / English Staffordshire Bull Terrier (Mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 1 years

"I CAME into the care centre with my sister Heidi. I am quite shy and need a of socialization and training to make me the perfect pooch. Being a working breed I will need lots of enrichment toys and room to run so I don't get bored."

5. HEIDI

Heidi Contributed

Breed: Australian Cattle Dog (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age:1 years

"I AM looking for a new home, but am a little shy and would really benefit from some socialization and basic training. Being a working breed I am very intelligent and would need to be kept busy with lots of enrichment toys so I don't get bored."

6. MISSIE

Missie Contributed

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 5 years and 10 months

" I AM a pretty Calico coloured female. I am a divine little lady and would love to join your family - so come and see me at the shelter soon."

7. PUSS

Puss Contributed

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender:Female

Age: 2 years and 7 months

"HI I'M Puss - I am all ready to go to my new forever home now. I have been to the dentist and had my teeth cleaned and polished so I will have nice fresh breath for my new family. I am a sweet girl and would love to find a special family to look after me and I promise I will be your constant companion."

8. PEBBLES

Pebbles Contributed

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Female

Age: 8 months

"I AM looking for a new home. I am a friendly girl and will make a great companion for the special person who gives me a home."

9. BAXTER

Baxter Contributed

Breed: Manx (Mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 7 months

"I'VE been told I'm quite a handsome young man and I am looking forward to meeting my new forever family where I will be loved and give a lot of love in return."

10. OTTO

Otto Contributed

Breed: Domestic Short Hair (Mixed)

Gender: Male

Age: 1 year

"IF YOU would like to cuddle up with a really nice gentleman then I could be the pet for you. If you come and get to know me you could very well fall in love. I'll be waiting just for you."

For more information on any of the pets waiting at Gympie's RSPCA visit the centre at Lot 6, Laurenceson Rd, Glanmire or (07) 5482 9407or check online here.