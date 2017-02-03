10 houses for sale in Gympie under $200,000

1.

14 McMahon Rd, Monkland: $185,000 Contributed

14 McMahon Rd, Monkland

"Now is the time to break into Gympie's growing market, with this property priced for quick sale. For the astute investors, an approximate weekly rental return of $250 per week, makes this a very attractive opportunity."

Features:

Land Size:686 m² (approx)

Bedrooms:3, with built ins

Bathrooms:1

Large air-conditioned open plan living area

Good sized main bathroom/laundry room

Front entertaining space

One car accommodation underneath with extra storage options

Established trees and gardens/rainwater tank

Garage Spaces:1

2.

18 Widgee Crossing Rd: $189,000. Contributed

18 Widgee Crossing Rd, Gympie

$189,000

WITH two sleep outs and separate lounge/dining this large fully-fenced two bedroom home is ideal for kids and pets.

High ceilings throughout intensify the space and a lovely rural outlook never to be built out. Good size dining room and the kitchen has gas cooking, dishwasher and large corner pantry.

Under the home there's heaps of storage, the foundations are solid with steel and concrete stumps and side access to the two car shed.

General Features

Land Size:1204 m² (approx)

Bedrooms:2

Bathrooms:1

Toilets:1

Dishwasher

Garage Spaces:2

Fully Fenced

3.

9 Norman St Gympie: $179,000 Contributed

9 Norman St, Gympie

$179,000

THIS neat and tidy post-war home is highlighted with original features and is close to schools, shops and all amenities making it a great investment. It is guaranteed to get a great rent return.

Features:

Land Size:509 m² (approx)

2 Bedrooms - built in robes

Separate Living - air conditioned

1 Bathroom - 2 toilets

Fully Fenced - low maintenance

1 Car accommodation

Covered outdoor entertainment area

Air Conditioning

4.

11 Cartwright Rd, Gympie: $129,000 Contributed

11 Cartwright Rd, Gympie

$129,000

THIS has got to be the cheapest 'house' in Gympie. It would be ideal for a sports club to purchase instead of leasing with an excellent location, close proximity to CBD, near schools and squash centre.

Approximately 100m2 hall on 481m2 land.

General Features:

Land Size:481 m² (approx)

Bedrooms: 1

Bathrooms: 1

Toilets:1

Garage Spaces:1

5.

47 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie: $199,000 Contributed

47 Cootharaba Rd, Gympie

$199,000

"Massive block with development potential."

SUCH a grand opportunity situated on a whopping 1,285m2, offering the new purchaser a multitude of possibilities, this home is located in a convenient area of Gympie, close to shops, sporting fields, primary and secondary schools and a short walk to the aquatic centre.

Features:

Large 1,285m2 block with development opportunities (STCA)

2 Bedroom plus 1 sunroom home

Single carport

Side access

Plenty of windows for ventilation

Built on concrete stumps

Current rental return of $195 per week

Carport Spaces: 1

6.

50 Chatsworth Rd, Gympie: $195,000 Contributed

50 Chatsworth Rd, Gympie

$195,000

"CALLING renovators, handymen or budget buyers. This solid hardwood framed home needs your attention."

SET on a fully fenced, gently sloping 1005m2 (quarter acre) allotment on Gympie's north side, this home has three bedrooms, the main with walk-in-robe. The kitchen and dining is combined and there is a second shower and toilet in the laundry. The lounge room is air-conditioned and there is a study at the front entry area.

A covered outside entertaining area and concrete driveway lead to the 8m x 8m Besser block shed which as electricity and concrete floor.

General Features

Land Size:1005 m² (approx)

Bedrooms:3

Bathrooms:2

Air Conditioning

Garage Spaces:2

7.

6 Simone Crt, Gympie: $195,000 Contributed

6 Simone Ct, Gympie

$195,000

"Views and trees."

A QUEENSLANDER set on 963m2 adjoining parkland, this three bedroom high set home is concreted under and has a large verandah that faces the south to collect breezes. It has a modern kitchen, polished floors and is only minutes to town, Bunnings and Harvey Norman.

General Features

Land Size:963 m² (approx)

Bedrooms:3

Bathrooms:1

Price per m²:$202

Carport Spaces:2

Verandah

Fenced

8.

30 Violet St, Gympie: $189,500 Contributed

30 Violet St, Gympie

$189,500

THIS highset weatherboard house is currently rented and grossing $11,440 per annum.

The large 903m2 block on the Bruce Hwy has 20m frontage and direct access, with high exposure and on the commercial corridor.

Zoned Low Impact/Light Industry it is primed for set and forget, development or home based business STCA.

Close to schools, shops and transport, the home is fenced with cinder block below and weatherboard upper.

General Features

Land Size:903 m² (approx)

Bedrooms: 2

Bathrooms: 1

Country style kitchen

Polished floors

Open Car Spaces:2

9.

Address on request, Gympie: $153,000 Contributed

Address on request, Gympie

$153,000

LOCATED in a great spot on a 510m2 allotment - overlooking a park-like area, this 'Chamferboard' home has hardwood floors, two large bedrooms and open plan living/kitchen/dining area.

Fenced on two sides with a church and grounds on one side boundary, it is only a walk to shops and schools.

This property is flood free and offers a rental return of $150 per week.

General Features

Land Size: 510 m² (approx)

Bedrooms:2

Bathrooms:1

Floorboards

10.

5 Blake St, Gympie: $190,000 Contributed

5 Blake St, Gympie

$190,000

OUT of the 100 year ARI floodline, with a long term renter in place, properties like this under $200,000 don't come up that often. Walking distance to large shopping centre and most amenities and features a renovated kitchen and bathroom.

Property features:

Land Size:700 m² (approx)

New roof

Lockable shed/garage

Relaxing sunroom at the entry of the home

Private street with good neighbours

Two good size bedrooms

Carport Spaces:1

Garage Spaces:1

