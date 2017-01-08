10 furry friends waiting to meet you at the RSPCA

LOOKING to make a new friend or extend your family?

These are some of the friendly animals at the Gympie RSPCA eagerly awaiting their chance to move into a new home.

If you're interested in meeting or adopting any of them, please contact the shelter on 5482 9407 or visit it at Lot 6, Laurenceson Rd, Gympie.

DAISY

Contributed

Daisy is a 10-month-old domestic short hair looking for her forever home.

SABRINA

Contributed

One-year-and-eight-month old Sabrina is seeking a quiet home which has experience with cats.

Entering the RSPCA shy and unsure of affection, while she has come to enjoy the attention she would be best suited to an owner who is patient to let her friendly nature come out.

LILLY

Contributed

Young staffy Lilly is a loveable and affectionate two-year-old who wants nothing more than to play.

She is a sociable lass, with plenty of joy to share with everyone.

CROSBY

Contributed

Three-month-old Crosby is one the Gympie RSPCA's beautiful new kittens who are looking for their forever homes.

SNICKERS

Contributed

Coming to Gympie's RSPCA pregnant, Snickers is a very affectionate two-year-old burmese who is eager to embark on her next adventure.

BERETTA

Contributed

Nine-month-old Beretta is a sweet young lady who loves to play.

While still in need of some training, it won't take long for her to become someone's new best friend.

TWINKLE

Contributed

Quiet and shy, seven-month-old Twinkle is a little star in need of someone with love and patience.

SWEETPEA

Contributed

Shy Sweetpea is seeking someone with the patience to let her be her unique self.

At one year and seven months old, there is plenty of time to help her learn to socialise and let her become a loving member of anyone's family.

BLIZZARD

Contributed

The perfect feline gentleman, Blizzard can be a little shy but at first but once he gets to know you his true affectionate nature shows.

DOUGIE

Contributed

Two-year-old Dougie is an energetic and playful boxer who is eager to meet his new owners.