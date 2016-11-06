35°
News

10 cute animals waiting for you at the Gympie RSPCA

Jacob Carson | 6th Nov 2016 7:00 AM
FURRY FRIEND: Arnold the goat is just one of the furry friends looking for a new home in Gympie
FURRY FRIEND: Arnold the goat is just one of the furry friends looking for a new home in Gympie Contributed

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THESE are just some of the super cute animals needing a good home to go to in the Gympie region.

If you're interested in meeting or adopting any of these animals, give the RSPCA shelter a call on 5482 9407 or visit the shelter on Lot 6, Laurenceson Rd, Gympie.

DOGS:

Billy:

Billy
Billy Contributed

Billy is a beautiful St Bernard/Australian Bulldog Mix aged one year, three months old.

A sweet young dog, he's a very loving and affectionate friend who enjoys the company of other dogs.

Billy is currently in foster care, but if you'd like to meet him call the Gympie RSPCA on 5482 9407

Milly:

Milly
Milly Contributed

Milly is a two-and-a-half-year-old Rottweiler/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix looking for a new best friend.

However she does come with some special requirements - any other dogs you may have might need to meet her first, and she isn't the biggest fan of small children.

Her adoption fee includes desexing, microchipping and a health check, as well as making sure she's up to date with her vaccinations.

Linzy:

Linzy
Linzy Contributed

This Siberian Husky/Samoyed mix is an intelligent and active friend looking for a new home. Linzy enjoys company loves a cuddle, but also has an independent streak to her as well.

This means she's looking for a quiet home to move into, and would be a great fit for place without other dogs.

Sheba:

Sheba
Sheba Contributed

A big softie, this 11-year-old Cattle Dog/Border Collie loves nothing more than a cuddle and any chance to throw the ball around.

She gets along well with cats and other farm animals, but would like to be the only dog around at her new home.

If you've got lots of love to give, she'll give it right back.

CATS:

Sabrina:

Sabrina
Sabrina Contributed

A little shy and a little wary because of a rough start to life, Sabrina is looking for a quiet family who've had experience with cats before.

Her new family will need to be patient as she gets comfortable, but once she does you'll have a friend for life.

Twinkle:

Twinkle
Twinkle Contributed

Twinkle is a sweet young cat aged 5 months looking for a new home.

She is a very affectionate and loving friend, and can't wait to meet you.

Her adoption fee comes with desexing, micropchipping, heath checks and ensures she's up-to-date with vaccinations and worming treatments.

Tick Tock:

Tick Tock
Tick Tock Contributed

Coming to the Gympie RSCPA in a bad way, Tick Tock has managed to keep on ticking.

Unfortunately, tick paralysis took up one of his nine lives due to the venom, and is looking for a new home (preferably one where he's the only cat around).

This one-year-old just loves human friends and is ready to enjoy the rest of his eight lives too.

CHICKENS/ROOSTERS:

Matty:

Matty
Matty Contributed

Matty looks good, and he knows it - strutting his stuff around the Gympie shelter.

Always on the lookout for some egg-laying ladies and ready to show off his tailfeathers at any opportunity, Matty's ready to be the cock of the walk in a brand new yard.

Henry:

Henry
Henry Contributed

This bantam boy is looking for a new home too.

On the prowl for new fields to wander, he'd be a great addition for any property-owners looking to add a new friend to their homes.

GOATS:

Arnold:

Single-handedly bringing back the goatee, Arnold can add some hipster cred to any family with a paddock in the area.

Found wandering alone in the forestry, he's currently in foster care having the time of his life.

If you have a paddock with some other billy goat friends and high fences (he loves to jump), Arnold will make a very gentle and loving friend.

Gympie Times

Topics:  gympie rspca rspca rspca animal care centre

10 cute animals waiting for you at the Gympie RSPCA

10 cute animals waiting for you at the Gympie RSPCA

Here are just some of the cute friends waiting for you at Gympie's RSPCA shelter.

FORMALS: Countdown to the greatest event of the year

James Nash students Chloe Maynard, Kirra Sillitoe, Kieren Gibson, Luke Devey, Taillah Henwood and Genieva Livingstone.

Gympie Year 12 students in final preparations

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Near miss as authorities issue fire warning

Authorities are reminding people to stay vigilant over the hot weekend.

Blaze avoided in extreme weather

Local Partners

FORMALS: Mum literally chases down perfect car

ALL is fair in the pursuit of the perfect formal car.

FORMALS: Countdown to the greatest event of the year

James Nash students Chloe Maynard, Kirra Sillitoe, Kieren Gibson, Luke Devey, Taillah Henwood and Genieva Livingstone.

Gympie Year 12 students in final preparations

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction's Joel Birch during the Vans Warped Tour 2013 in Brisbane.

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Get tickets

Animal liberation group follows circus to Ipswich

Lennon Brothers Circus has set up camp in Caloundra and lion trainer, Mohammed Jritlou, gave the Daily an inside tour to meet some of the animals he cares for. Mohammed with some of his performing pooches. Photo: Brett Wortman / Sunshine Coast Daily

Animal Liberation Queensland will protest at the site tomorrow

Plans to revive Rattler unveiled in volunteer event

The Valley Rattler.

Organisers share plans to revive Rattler in meet-and-greet

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction to perform Gympie concert

The Amity Affliction will play the Gympie Civic Centre. Here's where to get tickets.

Noosa photographer tells what Steve Jobs was really like

ON LOCATION: Photographer Stephen Hayes was employed to the trusted and intimate role of filming Steve Jobs' family.

You'll never guess what treats Jobs gave for Halloween

Brad Pitt seeking joint custody with Angelina Jolie

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt are divorcing

Angelina Jolie filed for divorce in September

Richie Ramone rips it up at the Airlie festival

The crowd cheers for an encore at the opening night of the Airlie Beach Festival of Music.

Former Ramone rocks Airlie Beach festival of Music.

Sarah Jessica Parker's daughters want her business

Actor Sarah Jessica Parker has built a business empire.

SJP has passed her business acumen to her daughters

Kim Kardashian West hires three police officers

Kim Kardashian West ahs beefed up security for events following a robbery where several men held her at gunpoint.

Kim Kardashian beefs up security in wake of robbery

Michael Buble's son, 3, diagnosed with cancer

Michael Buble's eldest son has cancer

walk 2 town!

90 Monkland Street, Gympie 4570

House 2 1 1 $209,000!

Looking for a classic Gympie home, at a great price and in a great location? Then you simply must not, cannot, go past this little beauty. Perfect investment...

MUST BE SOLD!!

Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 UNDER CONTRACT

Renovation needed on this home in a great location on a huge 1287m2 allotment. The home interior is tongue and grove, with hardwood flooring and frame. The view...

MAGNIFICENT COUNTRY

Wolvi 4570

House 3 1 4 $495,000

Horse lovers, you've found your paradise with this magnificent 30 acre (12ha) property situated approximately 18kms east of Gympie in the picturesque high rainfall...

A FAMILY HOME THAT WILL WOW YOU!

17 Primrose Ct, Gympie 4570

House 4 3 2 $450,000

Let this magical property with breathtaking views from the deck wow you from the moment you enter. Built for luxury this property will impress the most discerning...

A SOLID INVESTMENT/FIRST HOME

12 McLellan Terrace, Gympie 4570

House 3 1 1 $235,000

Sit on the back deck and enjoy the great mountain views to the east. * 3 bedrooms, 2 with built-ins * Located close to schools and town, in a good...

Oh !! what a FEELING !!

2 Cerebus Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

Residential Land Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed ... $155,000

Excellent position, Bush at Rear, land size 2501m2, with a 6x6 shed with concrete floor and power. Water is connected to the shed, and also a small water tank at...

LOOK at ME

12 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $299,000...

This property is a real surprise package which would happily rollover from weekender to being your retirement home. The size of the amazing open living space is...

Secret Oasis at the end of a Cul-De-Sac

19 Norfolk Court, Cooloola Cove 4580

House 3 2 2 $380,000

This exclusively listed impressive brick home set among beautiful established gardens is an oasis at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac waiting for you to make it your...

time 2 stop dreaming and just do it!

23 Heather Street, Southside 4570

Residential Land 0 0 2 TOP BUY @...

Stop dreaming about it and start living the dream instead. Great position! Great outlook! Great price! Now all you need to do is build yourself a GREAT new home!

QUALITY LIVING WITH THE MOST ENVIABLE OF VIEWS

99 Sorensen Road, Southside 4570

House 4 2 2 $429,000

This lovingly maintained master built, quality brick home is positioned on a 2462m2 allotment in the highly desirable location of Sorensen Road. The Tasmanian...

New life for Winston House

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST: Marg and John Cochrane at the old Winston house building, now on the market in Gympie.

Winston House is open for buyer offers as of now

REVEALED: Massive $350m development to boost region

Waterlea will have a district park for residents and visitors.

Residential project could house entire population of Oakey

Hi-diddly-ho neighborino! 'Simpsons House' for rent

QUIRKY: The ad for a Lumeah Dr Mount Coolum home for rent has used a unique method.

Don't have a cow man but time's running out if you want to live here

Imagine living in the Whitsundays rent free

FREE RENT: Ray White Whitsunday principal Mark Beale standing outside the Jubilee Pocket property, which the owner has offered rent-free to a struggling family.

Local man offers hope for a struggling family.

Old fireman's hall to make way for Maccas carpark

Workers remove the roof from the old firemans hall in Limestone Street in preparation for its demolition to extend the McDonald's carpark.

Demolition workers move in on Limestone St property

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!