10 cute animals waiting for you at the Gympie RSPCA

FURRY FRIEND: Arnold the goat is just one of the furry friends looking for a new home in Gympie

THESE are just some of the super cute animals needing a good home to go to in the Gympie region.

If you're interested in meeting or adopting any of these animals, give the RSPCA shelter a call on 5482 9407 or visit the shelter on Lot 6, Laurenceson Rd, Gympie.

DOGS:

Billy:

Billy Contributed

Billy is a beautiful St Bernard/Australian Bulldog Mix aged one year, three months old.

A sweet young dog, he's a very loving and affectionate friend who enjoys the company of other dogs.

Billy is currently in foster care, but if you'd like to meet him call the Gympie RSPCA on 5482 9407

Milly:

Milly Contributed

Milly is a two-and-a-half-year-old Rottweiler/Rhodesian Ridgeback mix looking for a new best friend.

However she does come with some special requirements - any other dogs you may have might need to meet her first, and she isn't the biggest fan of small children.

Her adoption fee includes desexing, microchipping and a health check, as well as making sure she's up to date with her vaccinations.

Linzy:

Linzy Contributed

This Siberian Husky/Samoyed mix is an intelligent and active friend looking for a new home. Linzy enjoys company loves a cuddle, but also has an independent streak to her as well.

This means she's looking for a quiet home to move into, and would be a great fit for place without other dogs.

Sheba:

Sheba Contributed

A big softie, this 11-year-old Cattle Dog/Border Collie loves nothing more than a cuddle and any chance to throw the ball around.

She gets along well with cats and other farm animals, but would like to be the only dog around at her new home.

If you've got lots of love to give, she'll give it right back.

CATS:

Sabrina:

Sabrina Contributed

A little shy and a little wary because of a rough start to life, Sabrina is looking for a quiet family who've had experience with cats before.

Her new family will need to be patient as she gets comfortable, but once she does you'll have a friend for life.

Twinkle:

Twinkle Contributed

Twinkle is a sweet young cat aged 5 months looking for a new home.

She is a very affectionate and loving friend, and can't wait to meet you.

Her adoption fee comes with desexing, micropchipping, heath checks and ensures she's up-to-date with vaccinations and worming treatments.

Tick Tock:

Tick Tock Contributed

Coming to the Gympie RSCPA in a bad way, Tick Tock has managed to keep on ticking.

Unfortunately, tick paralysis took up one of his nine lives due to the venom, and is looking for a new home (preferably one where he's the only cat around).

This one-year-old just loves human friends and is ready to enjoy the rest of his eight lives too.

CHICKENS/ROOSTERS:

Matty:

Matty Contributed

Matty looks good, and he knows it - strutting his stuff around the Gympie shelter.

Always on the lookout for some egg-laying ladies and ready to show off his tailfeathers at any opportunity, Matty's ready to be the cock of the walk in a brand new yard.

Henry:

Henry Contributed

This bantam boy is looking for a new home too.

On the prowl for new fields to wander, he'd be a great addition for any property-owners looking to add a new friend to their homes.

GOATS:

Arnold:

Single-handedly bringing back the goatee, Arnold can add some hipster cred to any family with a paddock in the area.

Found wandering alone in the forestry, he's currently in foster care having the time of his life.

If you have a paddock with some other billy goat friends and high fences (he loves to jump), Arnold will make a very gentle and loving friend.