10 of the best Darryl Kerrigan quotes to get you through the week

THE man who made coined many of our favourite sayings as Darryl Kerrigan in The Castle, Michael Caton couldn't make it to Gympie this week to perform his Heart of Gold jury duties in person.

While the famous actor who boarded at Gympie's Christian Brothers as a teen (where he discovered his love of acting) has commitments elsewhere, here are the best Darryl Kerrigan quotes to give you a Caton fix.



1. 'This is going straight to the pool room!'

2. 'Steve could you move the Camira? I need to get the Torana out so I can get to the Commodore.'

3. 'Tell 'em to get stuffed!'

4. 'We're goin' to Bonnie Doon. We're goin' to Bonnie Doon.'



5. 'Suffer in your jocks!'

6. 'How's the serenity?'

7. 'Dale dug a hole.'

8. 'Dad reckons fishing is 10% brains and 95% muscle, the rest is just good luck.'

(Dale Kerrigan about Darryl)



9. 'Tell him he's dreamin'!'